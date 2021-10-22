🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — City police and the department’s Special Investigations Unit and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force along with other law enforcement agencies arrested five people on drug trafficking offenses seizing a large amount of illegal drugs and firearms.

Anthony “Lite” Neives, 28, Michael Nieves, 27, Jeovanny Martinez, 26, Wilfredo Neives, 31, and another man whose name was not released were busted at 447 N. Main St., police said.

Jalon Pierce, 33, was snared by police at 157 Center St.

The arrests of the five alleged drug peddlers were the result of four search warrants served simultaneously Thursday at the two properties, which police said are within walking distance of parks where the party of five distributed illegal drugs.

As a result of the searches, police seized five firearms and a large quantity of heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, suspected designer drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston arraigned the five men.

Anthony Neives was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and three counts of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility without bail.

Michael Neives was charged with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed without bail.

Martinez was charged with one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of communication facility. Jailed without bail.

Wilfredo Neives was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Jailed without bail.

Pierce was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Jailed without bail.

Assisting in the investigation were members of the state Office of Attorney General, Kingston police Special Investigations Division, Plains Township police Criminal Investigations Unit, Wilkes-Barre police Vice Unit, Pittston Township police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.