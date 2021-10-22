🔊 Listen to this

SLOCUM TWP. — A Nanticoke man died and a Wilkes-Barre man suffered serious injuries when two motorcycles collided on Nuangola Road earlier this week.

State police at Shickshinny said Tedd O. Eldridge, 43, operating a 2001 Harley-Davidson Heritage Softail, was traveling north on Nuangola Road and was struck by a 2008 Kawasaki Ninja, operated by Christopher J. Malys, 23, at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Malys was traveling south and crossed into the northbound lane of Nuangola Road while negotiating a curve, state police said.

Eldridge and Malys were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township. Eldridge died at the hospital, state police said.