WILKES-BARRE — Attorneys for homicide suspect Kyon McDonald renewed their request to dismiss the case claiming prosecutors are “not trial ready.”

Attorney Barry H. Dyller who, along with Attorney Theron J. Solomon are defending McDonald, 37, argued they received a batch of discovery materials from prosecutors Thursday, a day before the start of questioning jurors for the jury panel.

Discovery is a common practice between prosecutors and defense attorneys in criminal cases outlining what evidence may be presented during trials.

During an impromptu motions hearing Friday morning, Dyller said prosecutors had 37 months to prepare for trial, referring to when McDonald was charged with fatally shooting Tierese Owens, 33, outside Robby Nick’s Sports Bar in Plymouth on Sept. 27, 2018.

Dyller said materials that he and Solomon received Thursday were requested in January 2019.

“It further establishes the (prosecutors) lack of readiness,” Dyller argued.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin who, along with Susan Luckenbill and Gerry Scott are prosecuting, said the materials that were turned over Thursday involved McDonald’s phone calls while housed at the county correctional facility and 911 calls made the night of the shooting.

McLaughlin said he received the prison phone calls Thursday and immediately exchanged the recorded calls with McDonald’s attorneys.

“I would say it shows due diligence,” McLaughlin said, noting the prison had to record three years of McDonald’s phone calls.

“We’ve always been ready to try this case; we are ready to go,” McLaughlin said.

Judge David W. Lupas denied Dyller’s renewed request to dismiss the case under the state’s speedy trial rule.

Earlier this week, Lupas denied a written request by McDonald’s attorneys to dismiss the case without providing a reason.

McDonald faces a trial on an open count of criminal homicide filed by state police at Wilkes-Barre.

State police investigators allege McDonald fatally shot Owens outside the bar during an argument.

An autopsy showed Owens suffered seven gunshot wounds.

Dyller and Solomon say McDonald shot Owens in self-defense and plan to use a report by Charles P. Stephenson, a trial consultant and crime scene expert.

Stephenson opined, “McDonald’s actions are consistent with his perception that he was in imminent fear of his life and acting in self-defense when he shot Owens,” according to his report.

McLaughlin argued Stephenson’s report should be prohibited based on Stephenson is not a psychiatrist or a psychologist.

Court records say surveillance cameras at the bar recorded McDonald and Owens arguing outside and the bar owner, Robby Nicholetti, walking Owens away from the disturbance.

Owens turned and ran toward McDonald who remained in front of the bar.

Footage from surveillance cameras shows the bar’s bouncer, Kevin Jermaine Johnson, 37, gave McDonald a handgun at about 2 a.m. inside the bar.

Owens was reportedly shot at about 2:25 a.m., court records say.

Dyller and Solomon claim Owens was inside the bar that night recruiting members to join the Crips street gang and want to use Owens’ 2015 burglary conviction in New York to show jurors Owens had violent tendencies that McDonald feared.

McLaughlin countered against Owens’ prior criminal history from being introduced during trial arguing it is irrelevant to what happened at the bar.

Lupas said he will reserve judgement on Owens’ prior history.

Attorneys involved in the case began questioning jurors late Friday morning with the trial to commence Monday.