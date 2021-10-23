🔊 Listen to this

After a week of what was a modest downward trend in the rate of new COVID-19 cases, the Wilkes-Barre ZIP Code of 18702 posted the highest number of cases this week among the 41 codes all or partly in Luzerne County tracked by the Times Leader.

From Oct. 15 through Friday, the code had 112 new cases. No other code had more than 80, which was the number of cases in the Berwick code of 18603. That code splits roughly between Columbia and Luzerne counties.

The Hazleton code of 18201 had the third highest count with 61, while the Bloomsburg code of 17815 — almost entirely in Columbia County — had 60. The Mountain Top code of 18707 had the next highest total at 53.

Of the remaining codes, two were in the 40s, three were in the 30s and seven were in the 20s. Thirteen had fewer than 10 cases, with two of those posting no new positive tests.

Overall, while Luzerne County was still posting more than 100 new cases a day all week, there were two consecutive days — Monday and Tuesday — below 100. The Times Leader also tracks the number of cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days, and that rate inched down six consecutive days for the first time in months, from 651 Oct. 16 to 561 Friday.

