🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County local governments, authorities, school districts and certain private non-profits who sustained damages caused by Tropical Depression Ida from Aug. 31 to Sept. 5 must attend a mandatory online briefing next week, said county Emergency Management Agency Director Lucy Morgan.

According to Morgan:

Attendance is a mandatory requirement for those submitting public assistance requests.

The focus is on federal and state funding that may be available under the major disaster declaration (DR-4618) for damages caused by Ida.

It does not apply to county residents and businesses because the county did not qualify for individual assistance.

The briefing will provide guidance on applicant eligibility standards for state and federal emergency management agency disaster grants and the types of activities reimbursable under the current disaster declaration. Information also will be furnished on the required grant administration forms and Federal Emergency Management Agency grants portal, which is an online site to submit all documentation.

Attendance is necessary for the applicant representatives who will be working directly with FEMA and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency throughout the process of developing project applications describing damages caused by Ida and determining the potential funding level.

County EMA has emailed schedules for the briefings to local emergency management coordinators.

There are five WebEx video briefings scheduled from Monday through Wednesday. Briefings are approximately 1.5 hours and include a question/answer period.

Additional information is available by contacting county EMA at [email protected] or by calling 570-820-4400.