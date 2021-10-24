🔊 Listen to this

The Norway maple tree that sits between the Osterhout Free Library and the Westmoreland Club along South Franklin Street.

WILKES-BARRE — Walking out of Wednesday night’s Luzerne Foundation dinner, I almost tripped over the roots protruding from the ground of that huge tree — a Norway maple, by the way — that sits along South Franklin Street between the Osterhout Free Library and the Westmoreland Club.

When I looked down, I was amazed at the size of the roots of that tree and it got me to thinking.

Inside the Westmoreland Club, Charles Barber was being honored for his 21 years of service as President/CEO of the foundation. And there to honor him were some of the region’s “movers and shakers” — people of means who have stood by Barber and the Foundation and, to a great extent, they have donated some of their riches to help other people. A lot of the region’s “roots” were there.

And that’s what building a community is all about. Because without that philanthropy, compassion and sincere concern for others, a community can not grow and can not get better. Its roots can’t spread, so to speak.

Just like that big old tree out front. It has been there for generations and it has grown and grown. It has achieved its stately condition because it has received water and sunshine from Mother Nature and it has been nurtured by those who care.

When Barber decided to leave the financial world and move to Luzerne County to take the top post at the Luzerne Foundation, he had this to say:

“At some point you ask yourself: Why are you here? What changes are you going to make?”

So, these statistics are worth repeating:

• The growth of the Foundation during his tenure speaks volumes. In his first year as CEO and president, the organization had about $5 million in assets. He left it with nearly $32 million.

• Under his guidance, the foundation established itself as a wide-ranging grantor in its own right, and dramatically expanded the number and variety of funds that operate under its nonprofit umbrella.

• During Barber’s 21-year tenure as President/CEO, the Luzerne Foundation became a leader in local philanthropy, giving out more than $170 million in grants and scholarships.

To all those organizations that serve people in need, without this support, many would suffer. And this great community would be far less.

Barber once told me this about the importance of giving:

“Every dollar is important. I like to say you don’t have to be a millionaire to be a philanthropist.”

He recalled an elementary student who once sent the Foundation “three quarters, three dimes and three nickels taped to a card.

“She got it,” he added, “she got it.”

When he announced his decision to retire, Barber sent me a note reflecting on his time at the Luzerne Foundation. He began by quoting billionaire Warren Buffet, who once said, “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.”

One of those trees sits along South Franklin Street and Wednesday night — it served as a reminder of what Mr. Buffet meant.

“As I reflect on my 21 years as the President & CEO of The Luzerne Foundation, I encountered countless charitably-minded people who wanted to make a difference, improve our community, leave a legacy — plant a tree,” Barber said, figuratively speaking.

There are many trees in our community that have been planted in the name of helping others. And they are not necessarily the type of trees that grow out of the ground like that one on South Franklin Street.

They are trees of hope, made of dollars and cents and nurtured by volunteers who give of their time to help their fellow men and women.

It’s community-building at its very best.

Barber wrote that he feels it’s been his true honor and privilege to serve our community — to be a resource and a catalyst for change.

“Whether it was helping donors start a new fund, awarding a scholarship to a graduating high school student, or resolving a pressing community issue like food insecurity, disaster recovery or historic preservation. The Luzerne Foundation is — Here for Good,” he wrote.

Thank goodness for that.

And it is needed.

The Luzerne Foundation has become an integral part of this community — a tree growing and spreading its roots all the time — and planting more trees, raising and allocating money to where it is needed most.

Keep planting those trees and spreading those roots so those in need will always have a place in the shade.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle, or email at [email protected]