Charity event raises funds for Foundation 58, which aids ailing first responders

A look at the crowd of bowlers, many representing fire, police and emergency service departments around the area.

A Wilkes-Barre Fire Department vehicle sits outside Chacko’s Family Bowling Center. Firefighters weren’t there on a call, but rather to bowl as Foundation 58 held their 15th annual Bowling for the Brave fundraiser on Saturday.

Caryl Anderson from Mission BBQ presented Foundation 58 founder Keith Mhley with a donation on behalf of the restaurant. From left: Avalyn Mhley; Keith Mhley; Caryl Anderson.

WILKES-BARRE — A crowd of the area’s finest first responders traded in their badges and emergency gear for a ball and a pair of bowling shoes on Saturday, as Foundation 58 held its 15th annual Bowling for the Brave fundraiser at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center.

Foundation 58, a nonprofit based out of the Hazleton area founded around 18 years ago, raises money to provide financial assistance to firefighters, police officers and emergency service workers in need of help combating illnesses or injuries.

The organization’s founder, Keith Mhley, said that Foundation 58 came about in memory of Mhley’s uncle, former Hazleton City Deputy Fire Chief Gabriel Mhley.

“My uncle unfortunately went through a long battle with cancer, and he passed away,” Keith Mhley said on Saturday. “All of our donations and proceeds go toward those first responders who need help.”

Common needs for first responders, according to Mhley, include hospital bills, travel costs associated with getting to the hospital and equipment needed at home.

“A lot of folks need to go down to Philadelphia for treatment,” Mhley explained. “We help with hotel costs, expenses associated with getting down there and coming back.”

Though the organization is based out of Luzerne County, Foundation 58’s reach has spread nationally; testimonials on the nonprofit’s website include the story of police officer Adam Martin from Sturgis, S.D., who received help from Foundation 58 in paying his medical bills after a bout with cancer in 2009.

On Saturday, departments from all over Luzerne County showed their support by entering teams into this year’s Bowling for the Brave event.

“It’s all about helping out our own,” said Steve Motil from the Plains Township Fire Department. “We’re all brothers and sisters, we’re all a family here.”

Mhley said he expected about 70 bowlers in all on Saturday, a smaller turnout than usual — by design, as the pandemic continues.

“Usually we have this event in the spring, and we fill every lane here,” he said. “We were still on lockdown in the spring, so we moved it back to October, and figured we would have a smaller event now before moving it back to April next year.”

Before teams hit the lanes to start their games, there were two check presentations from local groups making donations to Foundation 58.

Dawn Freit from Karl’s Case and Keg in Hazleton presented Mhley with a check for $1,005, and Mission BBQ community ambassador Caryl Anderson presented a check for just under $2,000.

Freit said that she’s close friends with the Mhley family, and that she’s been bowling at Bowling for the Brave since the very first event, 15 years ago.

“I’m so glad to be able to give Keith and Foundation 58 this donation,” she said. “Every little bit counts, especially for all these brave people.”