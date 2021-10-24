🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One individual is dead after a fight that broke out at a lounge early Sunday morning escalated to apparent gunfire, according to city police.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department posted a release to their Facebook page on Sunday confirming that one individual was killed as a result of an apparent gunshot wound sustained at the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street on Sunday.

Officers responded to the Lounge around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a reported fight.

Once on scene, police made contact with several males who were allegedly involved in the fight.

One of the males was found to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to the release.

There’s no word on any possible suspects, and police say that the investigation is ongoing.

The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is being assisted in the investigation by the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and the Forensic Services Unit of the Pennsylvania State Police.