WILKES-BARRE — Top Bee Gees cover band, Stayin’ Alive. returns to the F.M. Kirby Center on Friday, Dec. 3, at 8 p.m.

Tickets are available at The Sundance Vacations Box Office at the F.M. Kirby Center, online at www.kirbycenter.org, and charge by phone at 570-826-1100.

Tickets are $28, $33, and $38, plus fees.

Stayin’ Alive offers to their audiences the songs and sights of a full Bee Gees play list, singing blockbusters such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin,’” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

In addition, they perform softer poetic ballads such as “I Started a Joke,” “Massachusetts,” “Fanny Be Tender,” “Words,” and “To Love Somebody,” among other great hits.

Stayin’ Alive is the largest and most definitive production of its kind, offering big screen video clips, photos and dazzling imagery.

