WILKES-BARRE — City police Monday identified Jose Rafael Mena Disla, 24, of Scranton, as the man who was fatally shot over the weekend at the Mofon Lounge.

In an update to the ongoing investigation posted on the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department’s Facebook page, police said after an autopsy conducted Monday the death was ruled a homicide.

Police said the initial investigation revealed that two groups of people were attending a function at the lounge at 120 Academy St. The groups from Scranton were known to each other and had been involved in an ongoing dispute.

While at the lounge several males became involved in a physical fight early Sunday morning. The victim, who was involved in the fight produced a firearm and displayed it in a threatening manner. Another male produced a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his wounds. All participants have been identified.

Any witnesses are asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre Detective Division, Detective Matt Stash or Detective Jason Dudick at 570 208-4225.