🔊 Listen to this

Gerrity’s Supermarkets president Joyce “Mom” Fasula announced Monday that the supermarket chain is adding a 10th location after purchasing Valley Farm Market in Bethlehem.

The sale will be finalized on Nov. 15; Gerrity’s will be discussing career opportunities for each of Valley Farm Market’s 140 employees. These employees, as potential new members of the Gerrity’s organization, would be eligible for the organization’s new hire bonus of up to $500.

“In the supermarket business, it is important to continue to grow,” Fasula said in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

“We are proud to invest in the Bethlehem community, especially in light of the current state of the economy.”

The new store will be Gerrity’s first new supermarket location in over 15 years. Since then, Gerrity’s has remodeled all of their existing supermarkets while also opening three Ace Hardware locations, as well.

According to the release, the sale of Valley Farm Market has been in the works for several months between the Fasula family and the Schummer family, who own Valley Farm Market.

The Fasulas plan on making “very few” changes to how the store runs, and will keep the name Valley Farm Market on the building and in the marketing.

“We have been very impressed by the friendliness of the workers, the quality of the perishables and the condition of the store,” Fasula said. “The store and the staff will fit very well into the Gerrity’s family.”

A complete remodel of the store is expected in late 2022 or early 2023, with improvements to lighting, equipment, pricing and the store’s entryway.

Gerrity’s also anticipated hiring up to 50 additional full- and part-time employees in skilled positions such as butchers, bakers, cooks and cake decorators, as well as clerks in every department.