🔊 Listen to this

PRINGLE — In a rare occurrence, the Joint Operating Committee that runs the West Side Career and Technical Center heard from several people during the public comment section, and promised steps are already being taken to address incidents of people racing through the property late at night and doing other unwelcome activities.

The JOC also heard about a new program to help students deal with anxiety and hopelessness that has increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, a program being pitched to area districts by Shawn Walker, member of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and a reverend who has served as pastor at area churches, most recently in Scranton.

Most meetings of the JOC have no non-school attendees other than media, so when Chairman Drew Salko asks for public comment as required by state law, he is greeted by silence. But Monday several nearby residents complained about late night and early morning activities on the school grounds, including car racing and discovery of baggies and needles. They all said they did not believe it was school students or the school’s fault, but asked for some action.

CTC Chief School Administrator Thomas Duffy, who is also Dallas School District Superintendent, said the school is repairing the gates at the driveway entrances and working out a way to keep them locked at night once they are repaired while still assuring access for local fire departments if an emergency arises after hours. He also said the school is looking into the cost of new LED lighting, and that security camera updates have improved what can be seen and recorded, with an option of viewing the footage live on line.

Duffy also outlined a new program he said Walker has been discussing with area superintendents called THL, or Take an Honest Look. A hand out from Duffy explained the program was developed because “the anxiety , depression and overwhelm is lingering. One in three high school students report feeling hopelessness and this impacts behavior in and out of the classroom, hope for the future, goal-setting, academic performance … in short potential unrealized.

The proposal calls for 1) a “signature talk” of 30 to 45 minutes tailored to the needs of each school’s students, 2) a six-week series of small group workshops “to develop goals, strategies, actions and accountability,” 3) an online course “that facilitates accountability to the plan.” There’s also mention of a 35 minute session with faculty.

The handout included a “biographical statement” about Christine Kiesinger who is involved in the program. She is founder of CEK Communication and creates and facilitates professional development training in “exemplary leadership, team dynamics, workplace cultures that thrive, relational health, conflict resolution, stress and trauma.”

Duffy said there is a cost for the program, but that has not been determined as discussion about the idea continues.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish