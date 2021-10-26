🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Township police say they arrested Eric Osiel Santana, 23, on charges he stabbed his former girlfriend in a jealous rage inside a hotel early Monday evening.

Police said the incident was recorded by surveillance cameras inside the Residence Inn and Suites on Liberty Plaza near Highland Park Boulevard.

The woman sustained stab wounds under her right arm and back and a laceration to her hand. She was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township.

A blood covered Santana was arrested when police found him sitting on a hallway floor inside the hotel. A chef’s knife covered in blood was found next to Santana, police said.

Santana was arraigned Tuesday morning by District Judge James Haggerty in Luzerne County Central Court on charges of criminal attempt to commit homicide and two counts of aggravated assault. Haggerty jailed Santana at the county correctional facility without bail deeming him a danger to society.

Police learned during the investigation that the woman ended her relationship with Santana after two years of dating.

Court records say Santana admitted to stabbing his former girlfriend after becoming enraged when he was told she was dating other men earlier Monday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the hotel just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported stabbing inside the facility.

Officers were directed to a hallway where they arrested a blood covered Santana, finding a blood covered chef’s knife next to him. Santana was found with a laceration to his finger telling officers, “Yeah, I guess I cut myself when I stabbed her,” the complaint says.

An employee at the hotel told police he was walking with the woman at the front desk when Santana arrived and parked in front of the facility.

When the woman noticed Santana, she began to pace behind the front desk in the lobby before going outside to talk to him.

She reentered the lobby being followed by Santana who brandished a knife.

Santana chased the woman behind the front desk and forced his way into a back room where she attempted to hide, the complaint says.

Santana forced open the door and continued to chase the woman into a laundry room where he allegedly stabbed her under her right arm.

She attempted to get away from Santana running into another room where she fell and was stabbed in the back, the complaint says.

Police said the woman was able to break free from Santana and was assisted by the co-worker managed to barricade themselves in an electrical room, according to the complaint.

Santana attempted to force open the door to the electrical room but was unsuccessful.

Police in the complaint say surveillance cameras recorded the incident.

After Santana was arrested, he admitted to stabbing her after a co-worker of his at job site showed him pictures of an online conversation involving the woman dating other men, the complaint says.

Santana told police, the complaint says, he became angry over the conversation he had with his co-worker. He left work in Nanticoke, traveled to his residence at 213 Carey Ave. in Wilkes-Barre where he obtained a knife with intentions to kill the woman, according to the complaint.

Santana said he hugged his parents and sisters to say goodbye as he intended to take his own life. As he drove to a restaurant near Mundy Street, he recorded goodbye messages to his family and friends using his cellular phone.

When he parked outside the restaurant, he debated how he was going to kill the woman without anyone seeing him but decided he would just kill her “no matter what,” the complaint says.

Santana drove to the hotel with the knife concealed in the sleeve of his hooded sweatshirt, according to the complaint.

After he allegedly stabbed the woman, he told police he tried to write “Liar” in blood on the electrical door where she and her co-worker barricaded themselves.