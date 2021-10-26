🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Tuesday showed Luzerne County with 80 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths. The county’s death count is at 922.

The county’s total cases are now at 40,601 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,604 cases and 516 deaths; Monroe County has 19,525 cases and 362 deaths.

The Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 3,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,544,463.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15–Oct. 21, stood at 9.2%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

