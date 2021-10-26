🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — State police Trooper Peter Smith testified Tuesday in Luzerne County Court he recovered seven shell casings and two projectiles from the scene where Tierese Owens was fatally shot outside a Plymouth bar on Sept. 27, 2018.

The projectiles were found in a blood pool after Owens’ body was removed.

Smith was presented by assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Susan Luckenbill to testify about evidence he recovered while processing the scene outside Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar at East Main Street and Washington Avenue, where they say Kyon McDonald, 37, fatally shot Owens, 33.

More than three dozen pictures of the scene that Smith took as a member of the Forensic Services Unit were shown to the jury, including several photographs where Owens’ body laid in the middle of Washington Avenue.

Smith removed the shell casings and projectiles from evidence envelopes to show jurors.

McDonald is on trial on an open count of criminal homicide filed by state police investigators Edward Urban and Lisa Brogan.

Earlier Tuesday, Plymouth police Officer Jeffrey Lewis and former Plymouth officer Matthew Odgen, now a Wilkes-Barre patrol officer, testified to their response to the scene.

Lewis and Odgen arrived at 2:34 a.m., about four minutes after the shooting was recorded on surveillance cameras.

Lewis and Odgen said separately from the witness stand their immediately concern was to neutralize any potential gunman before tending to Owens who was still alive but gasping for air.

A combat medic in the area evaluated Owens before he was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Odgen said that he and Lewis gave several commands for those outside the sports bar to back away.

Using surveillance footage, McDonald’s attorney Theron J. Solomon, said there were several people standing adjacent to the officers as they stood over Owens’ body.

Solomon’s questions to prosecution witnesses suggest one of those in the crowd removed a possible weapon Owens may have had when he was fatally shot.

During his opening statement to jurors on Monday, Solomon said the shooting by McDonald was in self-defense as Owens charged at McDonald who feared for his life.

Owens, McDonald and others were inside the sports bar for several hours where Owens was said to have touched McDonald’s wife, Kimberly McKenna, and boasted about being in the Crips street gang.

Testimony continues Tuesday afternoon before Judge David W. Lupas.