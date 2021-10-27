🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown was right about lowering healthcare costs in his proposed 2022 budget.

How much of a reduction needed some clarification, however.

“Taking a hard look at our health benefits has allowed us to reduce our 2022 healthcare costs by approximately $500,000,” Brown said in the Oct. 15 budget address.

The actual reduction is $164,784 from the 2021 budget, the city’s Finance Officer Brett Kittrick said.

The confusion stems from what would have been in the proposed budget compared to what is in the spending plan to be put before City Council for approval before the end of year.

“It’s not a $500,000 decrease in ‘total cost’ compared to the 2021 budget. It’s a $500,000 savings in the 2022 budget that was achieved by implementing plan design changes in some retiree plans,” Kittrick said in Oct. 21 email.

Without the changes healthcare costs would have been $8,576,228, Kittrick said. With the changes the 36 individual line item expenses totalled $7,985,591 in the proposed budget.

That’s a “savings of $590,637 compared to the original 2022 budget,” Kittrick said.

“The $500,000 figure was an estimate used for the budget address,” Kittrick added.

The largest share of the savings, 98% or $580,331, was in the line item for non-uniformed retirees’ healthcare costs. The expense dropped to $727,999 in the proposed budget from $1,308,330 in 2021.

On the other hand, uniformed retirees’s healthcare costs increased. Police retirees’ costs rose by $132,150 in the proposed budget to $589,665 from $457,515 in 2021. Fire department retirees’ costs rose by $16,203 to $541,728 budget from $525,525 in 2021.

Overall, 29 line item health care costs increased by $550,152 in the proposed budget, compared to reductions in six line items totalling $714,936.

