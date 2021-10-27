🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Reappointments to the city’s boards and authorities might not have to attend future City Council meetings as part of the approval process.

At Council’s work session Tuesday night Councilman Mike Belusko suggested limiting the personal appearances to only new appointments.

Belusko raised the issue after learning city Controller Darren Snyder was going to the session because his name was on the agenda as one of the three people up for reappointment by Mayor George Brown to serve on the Wilkes-Barre Finance Authority. City Attorney Tim Henry and city Finance Director Brett Kittrick were the other reappointments, but Snyder was the only one to attend the session that lasted approximately 10 minutes due to the sparse agenda.

Belusko said Council was familiar with the three men having worked with them and the mayor’s nominating them for another term was an indication he approved of their volunteer service.

“It’s been vetted once. The mayor approves it. I don’t think we should be dragging them up here just to see them. We probably know most of them anyway,” Belusko said.

Council Chairman Tony Brooks previously asked the mayor’s nominees to attend the sessions in the event Council and the media had questions for them.

“I want them to come to thank them,” Brooks said of the reappointments and thanked Snyder.

Brooks added he understood the point made by Belusko and said he would consider relaxing the rules for reappointments if that was the consensus of Council.

Council will vote on the reappointments at its public meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday at City Hall. The new terms run until Oct. 28, 2024.

The other vote will deal with upgrades to the traffic control devices at two railroad crossings. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission, which regulates railroads in the state, requires a resolution from Council for the upgrades.

The Luzerne County Redevelopment Authority, in cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, wants to upgrade crossings on Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and North Main Street. The LCRDA owns the short line used for freight service. The projects are federally funded and will be done at no cost to the city.

