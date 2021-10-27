Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade set for Nov. 7

🔊 Listen to this

In this Times Leader file photo, members of the 109th Field Artillery march in the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade Grand Marshal Army National Guard Master Sgt. John Paul Karpovich, center, marches at the head of the parade across the Market Street Bridge during a previous year’s parade.

WILKES-BARRE — A longstanding local patriotic tradition will be returning in full next month.

One year after being limited to a significantly scaled-down version at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade is planned to kick off on Nov. 7 with a theme commemorating the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks that took place 20 years ago.

In keeping with that theme of “9/11 — We Will Never Forget; Honoring Those That Served,” the Parade Committee has invited all police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and first responders, along with those military personnel who answered the call on and after 9/11.

The parade will kick off at 2 p.m, starting at Kingston Corners, going over the Market Street Bridge to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre.

Lt. Col. Patrick J. Riley, USAF (Ret.), will serve as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Reviewing Officer will be Brigadier General Michael J. Regan, Jr.

A native of Wilkes-Barre, Riley is a 1978 graduate of King’s College and he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant through the Air Force ROTC program at Wilkes University that same year. He has been active in the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade since 1987, serving on the Executive Committee for 20 years and was three-time General Chairman of the parade.

Riley’s duty assignments

Riley’s assignments were:

• 1979-83: 44th Security Police Group, Ellsworth AFB, SD, Squadron Operations Officer, Flight Commander

• 1987-93: 92nd Aerial Port Squadron, Wyoming, PA, Transportation Officer, Operations Officer

• Desert Storm – 11/1990-06/91: 436 Aerial Port Squadron, Dover AFB, DE, Duty Officer

• 1993-98: 53rd Aerial Port Squadron, Pope AFB, NC, Squadron Commander

• 1998-2007, 92nd Aerial Port Squadron, Squadron Commander

• Retirement: Sept. 30, 2007

His decorations include:

• Meritorious Service Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters

• Air Force Commendation Medal

• War on Terrorism Service Medal

• National Defense Medal

• Mobilization Device

In civilian life, he retired from the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board in 2018 after 32 years of service in the Licensing Investigation Division.

He resides in Edwardsville with his wife Mollie. They have two grown children: daughter Lt Col Jennifer Dettmer and her husband Major Bryn Dettmer; and son Patrick and his wife Molly.

Regan’s story

Brigadier General Regan is the Assistant Adjutant General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the Commander of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard. He assumed his current duties on Sept. 26, 2016.

General Regan enlisted in the Air Force in October 1981 and transferred to the 111th Fighter Wing, Pennsylvania Air National Guard in February 1984. He was an Aircraft Weapons Specialist and attained the rank of Master Sergeant before being commissioned in 1994 as an Aircraft Maintenance Officer. He held positions as a Flight, Squadron and Deputy Group Commander before serving most recently as the 111th Mission Support Group Commander.

General Regan has also served with the Michigan and Delaware Air National Guard. He has held senior leadership roles in his civilian career, most recently as the Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol. Prior to that he held various management positions during his fifteen years with Siemens Medical Solutions in Malvern. He was an adjunct professor of business management and technology at Ursinus College and at the West Chester University of Pennsylvania for more than 10 years. He was deployed in support of operationsfor Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom.

Last year, Charles Luce of the parade committee said due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, there was no marching units and spectators were not encouraged except for on porches along the small parade route. Luce said there were only police and fire vehicles, with a special vehicle for the “Outstanding Veteran of 2020.”

Other events

In conjunction with the parade there will be a 5K walk/run kicking off Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 a.m. at Miner Park in Wilkes-Barre.

Also in concert with the parade is the Veterans Day Essay Contest. Each year, the Parade Committee conducts an essay contest among local school students. Cash awards will be provided to the first, second and third place winners in each grade level.

How to help

Those who wish to support the effort can make a general donation to the committee. They may mail tax deductible donations to:

Attn: Alice Keiner, Treasurer

The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade

P.O. Box 2536

Wilkes-Barre, PA 18703

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.