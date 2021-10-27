🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A man from York County was charged on allegations he sent lewd pictures and videos of himself while soliciting sex from a fictitious 15-year-old girl.

Police in Kingston added another suspect to their growing list of alleged child predators by arresting John Christopher Brown, 37, of Lewisberry.

Brown was charged with seven counts of unlawful contact with a minor by sending obscene and other sexual materials and performances and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor with the premise of sexual abuse and criminal use of communication facility.

Brown was arraigned Tuesday night by District Judge Joseph Carmody in West Pittston and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police detective posing as a 15-year-old girl on a social media app received a “like” from a man using the screen name JB, 37, Cumberland, Pa. Police identified the screen name as Brown.

The detective acting as the teen girl thanked Brown, which initiated a conversation from Aug. 10 to Sept. 2.

During the online conversations, Brown allegedly sent two lewd pictures of himself to the fictitious girl.

On Sept. 2, the conversations switched to text messages.

Brown wrote to the girl he was not a snitch and requested pictures from the fictitious girl stating she was cute. Brown further wrote, “I need a hot one. lol, dying for one. I already shared with you, how else do we know we can trust each other?” the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Brown continued to send text messages writing, “I don’t even know if (sic) your a real person per say. Could be some dude lol, haha, I have no idea I got one pic. I mean your could be anyone. Seems pretty risky to drive two hours and have no idea who or what (sic) your going to meet, maybe down the road we can hang sometime.”

Brown allegedly wrote to the fictitious girl she has a “cute a$$” and “your too dam cute aww, lol.”

Police allege Brown on Sept. 14 sent two videos of himself performing a lewd act and again requested pictures from her. He wrote he was attracted to her and “wanted to see more” of her, the complaint says.

Brown allegedly stated he got in trouble for driving a vehicle with a suspended license and had to spend up to 30 days in jail. In regards to his legal troubles and potential incarceration, Brown allegedly asked if “she would be there when he got out.”

Brown then sent another lewd picture of himself and wrote, “I get a good bye (body part) slip lol can’t blame a guy for trying,” the complaint says.