🔊 Listen to this

State Police search a section of Solomon’s Creek near the Oxford St bridge on Oct. 2, 2018. Times Leader file

WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury viewed a nearly 30 minute video of homicide suspect Kyon McDonald’s interview with state police criminal investigators Lisa Brogan and Edward Urban on the third day of his trial before Judge David W. Lupas Wednesday morning.

During the interview conducted Sept. 29, 2018, McDonald provides his version of what led up to the fatal shooting of Tierese Owens, 33, outside Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar in Plymouth two days earlier.

McDonald tells Brogan and Urban that Owens was inside the bar being obnoxious, disrupting his pool game and touching his girl, Kimberly McKenna.

State police alleged McDonald during a confrontation with Owens and others outside the bar on Sept. 27, 2018, fatally shot Owens seven times. Owens’ body was found in the middle of Washington Avenue.

McDonald was apprehended at 5 N. Walnut St. in Wilkes-Barre Township where he voluntarily surrendered after a several hour standoff with state police Special Emergency Response Team on Sept. 29, 2018, when he was charged with an open count of criminal homicide.

Urban was the lone witness Wednesday morning telling jurors McDonald was read his Miranda warnings and waived his right to an attorney by agreeing to be interviewed.

McDonald explains how Owens was inside the bar disrupting his pool game. He also tells Brogan and Urban, “He (Owens) made me fear for my life.”

Brogan asked McDonald what he did with the handgun used to kill Owens.

McDonald explained he tossed the clip and handgun in the area of the Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Oxford Street in Hanover Township after the shooting.

Urban said the area including Solomon Creek was searched twice as the weapon was never found.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin who, along with Assistant District Attorney Susan Luckenbill are prosecuting, asked Urban to explain the early hours of the investigation.

Urban said McDonald was identified as the shooter by the owner of the bar, Robert Nicoletti, as they were reviewing surveillance footage about two hours after the shooting.

Footage of the shooting has been played to the jury several times since the first day of trial on Monday.

McDonald was recorded shooting Owens once, then paused for a second before he approaches Owens shooting him six more times at point blank range, according to the footage.

While the footage has no audio, McDonald’s lead defense attorney Theron J. Solomon told jurors Owens was yelling at McDonald, “I’m a Crip. I’m going to (expletive) kill you.”

Testimony continues Wednesday afternoon.