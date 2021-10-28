🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Future protesters at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza can be loud and vulgar, but only behind barricades, a federal judge ruled.

The decision settled an unresolved issue in a five-year-old case brought by animal rights activist Silvie Pomicter and the Last Chance for Animals group who challenged the restrictions imposed on them while protesting the former Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus shows at the arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

A federal appeals court reversed a lower court ruling and found the location restriction imposed by the arena owner, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority and its then management company SMG, was reasonable.

But the appellate court left it up to U.S. District Judge Robert Mariani of Scranton to determine how the policy of sequestering protesters squared with the Pennsylvania Constitution, noting the state provided a broader constitutional protection of freedom of expression than the federal guarantee.

The parties in the case agreed the policies enacted were content neutral and the arena was a nonpublic forum. “The restrictions at issue have consistently been considered time, place and manner restrictions,” the judge noted.

Mariani referenced a 1980 case that addressed similar constitutional issues as the one before him. In the case involving canvassing at Penn State residence halls, “the Pennsylvania Supreme Court noted that ‘[a] place does not necessarily become a ‘public forum’ for purposes of the first amendment even where members of the public are freely permitted to visit.”

Furthermore, even though the state Supreme Court analyzed the case in First Amendment terms “it did not arrive at a different conclusion as the State Constitution in stating that ‘the regulation furthers a legitimate government interest by reasonably restricting the place and manner of expression.’”

