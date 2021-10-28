🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West School District has scheduled a vaccination clinic for those five years of age and up on Nov. 6 and 7 at the Middle School, 201 Chester St., Kingston. Both clinics will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advisory boards for both the Food and Drug Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have determined the Pfizer vaccine, given at one-third the dose of adults, is safe and effective, and both agencies are expected to approve their use in younger children by Nov. 2.

In an email, WVW pandemic coordinator Anthony Dicton said the district is again teaming with Pediatrics of Kingston to hold the clinic, which is open to anyone eligible for the vaccine 5 and older. Those seeking a vaccination are asked not to call to schedule an appointment.

You can register online at the district’s website, wvwsd.org, by clicking on the “Pandemic Coordinator updates” link under “quick links” on the left of the home page.

