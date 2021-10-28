🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Thursday showed Luzerne County with 137 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths. The county’s death count is at 928.

The county’s total cases are now at 40,824 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,685 cases and 517 deaths; Monroe County has 19,602 cases and 363 deaths.

The Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,312 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,552,953.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15–Oct. 21, stood at 9.2%.

Vaccination highlights

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

