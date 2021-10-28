🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — During her emotional testimony in Luzerne County Court Thursday morning, Kimberly McDonald said she begged her husband, Kyon McDonald, not to leave Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar.

McDonald’s decision to go outside resulted in Tierese Owens, 33, being fatally shot outside the bar in Plymouth at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2018.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Susan Luckenbill called Kimberly McDonald to testify about events leading up to the shooting.

She mostly cried throughout her testimony lasting more than two hours before the jury and Judge David W. Lupas.

McDonald is on trial on an open count of criminal homicide.

During her testimony, she said she was inside the bar with her then-boyfriend McDonald playing pool when Owens, Tazelle Curtis and Luis Cruz entered.

As McDonald was at the pool table, Kimberly McDonald was on a stool being “hit on” by Cruz.

Video footage from inside the bar shown to the jury showed Owens approaching Cruz and Kimberly McDonald and two other women sitting on stools.

Kimberly McDonald is seen yelling at Owens and then at her husband at the pool table.

“Everyone for the most part was having a good time except for Mr. Owens,” Kimberly McDonald said.

McDonald, after being told by his wife Owens and Cruz touched her, spoke with Owens telling him Kimberly McDonald was his girl as he continued to play pool.

Twenty minutes later, at 12:17 a.m., video shows McDonald dancing to hip hop music with Owens.

Trouble began when the bartender, Shelby Zimmerman, kicked Owens and Cruz out of the bar after Cruz went behind the bar while hitting on her.

Zimmerman called the bar’s owner, Robert Nicoletti, who left the nearby Bottlecaps bar to speak with Owens and Cruz. Nicoletti allowed Owens and Cruz back into the bar at about 1:47 a.m.

At 2 a.m., video footage shows Owens outside with Cruz, Curtis and a man identified in court as “Blue.”

By 2:15 a.m., footage shows Cruz assaulting Curtis apparently over a $100 debt. Curtis is on video knocking on the bar’s front glass door asking for McDonald’s help at 2:17 a.m.

McDonald was recorded by interior surveillance cameras going to the front door, a door that one could see outside but not inside.

McDonald was then recorded rushing to a rear door only to be stopped by his wife.

“I told him if you go outside, we’re done. I can’t bury you this year,” Kimberly McDonald said.

McDonald then stands next to the bar’s bouncer, Kevin Johnson, who gives him a Taurus 9mm handgun that McDonald conceals in his waistband.

At 2:25 and 41 seconds that morning, McDonald, his wife and four others exit the bar through a rear door to help Curtis.

While in front of the bar, cameras recorded McDonald and Owens face-to-face as McDonald holds the handgun in his right hand by his hip. During the face-to-face encounter, Nicoletti manages to push and shove Owens away and up East Main Street.

Owens and Nicoletti are out of camera view until 2:30 and 20 seconds when Owens is seen running at McDonald and McDonald raising the handgun firing a single shot.

Owens falls to the pavement in the middle of Washington Avenue as McDonald steps off the sidewalk and fires six additional rounds into Owens, with the last three shots standing directly over Owens, according to the video footage.

McDonald’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon, Barry H. Dyller and Tara G. Giarratano, claim McDonald acted in self-defense as Owens threatened to kill their client by yelling, “I’m a Crip, I’ll (expletive) kill you, I’ll kill your family, I’ll kill your kids.”

Kimberly McDonald said from the witness stand that Owens did utter those threats as he “charged” at her husband.

“He was yelling something like, ‘I told you I was going to kill you,’” Kimberly McDonald said.

Kimberly McDonald stood next to her husband when he fired the first shot.

“What was going through your mind when he fired the gun,” asked Luckenbill.

“You mean when he saved my life. I said, ‘God protect us,’” Kimberly McDonald said just seconds before the shooting.

Kimberly McDonald admitted during her testimony she was not forthcoming when interviewed 12 hours after the shooting by state police criminal investigator Lisa Brogan.

She stated she was concerned about her children and the possibility they would be harmed by Owens’ associates. She did not know her children were picked up at a bus stop by law enforcement when she gave her first interview with Brogan.

Kimberly McDonald made claims during her testimony that law enforcement threatened to place her children in foster care if she didn’t give up McDonald’s whereabouts.

McDonald fled the shooting and told investigators he discarded the handgun near a bridge spanning Solomon Creek on Oxford Street in Hanover Township.

When McDonald called his wife about 30 hours after the shooting, he told her where he was staying. She then told state police McDonald was at a relative’s residence at 5 N. Walnut St. in Wilkes-Barre Township, where he surrendered after a several hour standoff on Sept. 29, 2018.

Testimony continues Thursday afternoon.