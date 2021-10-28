🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A teenage girl abducted and sexually assaulted by two men over the weekend was able to call for help after taking a phone from the refrigerator of a hotel room where she was held, investigators said.

One of the men is at large and considered armed and dangerous, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

A warrant has been issued for John Vincent Watson, 45, of Luzerne. Sanguedolce said anyone with information on Watson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 and ask for the Plains Township Police Department.

The other man, William Smiley, 49, also of Luzerne, was arraigned Thursday night. He was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.

During a press conference to announce the charges Sanguedolce called the case “one of the most disturbing incidents” he has investigated.

“We do not believe she was the target. She was the victim of circumstance,” Sanguedolce said.

The two men forced the 14-year-old girl into a vehicle Friday night while she was walking on Main Street in Luzerne, took her to Smiley’ s residence in the borough where she was sexually assaulted into the weekend, Sanguedolce said. The men took the girl to the Red Roof Inn in Plains Township where she was able to call for help on Monday, he said.

Sanguedolce said multiple federal, state and local law enforcement departments assisted in the investigation.

