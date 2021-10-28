🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council and the county District Attorney’s Office lost their appeal in Commonwealth Court over the timing of the DA election, court records show.

The appeal had challenged visiting Chester County Senior Judge Robert J. Shenkin’s denial of their preliminary injunction attempting to stop the county Election Board from holding the DA election on Nov. 2 for a two-year term.

Commonwealth Court issued a decision Thursday affirming Shenkin’s decision.

Shenkin had presided because county Court of Common Pleas judges requested an out-of-county judge due to the litigation’s involvement of three county entities.

The underlying litigation council and DA Sam Sanguedolce filed against the five-citizen election board centers on differing interpretations of a new state statute that kicked in when Sanguedolce filled the DA seat vacated by Stefanie Salavantis in March.

This legislation requires the first assistant DA to serve “until the first Monday in January following the next municipal election” that occurs at least 90 days after the vacancy.

An election board majority concluded the race must be on the Nov. 2 ballot because that is the next municipal election, and it set a two-year term to match when Salavantis’ term would have been over.

The council/DA suit filed against the board in August asserts the race cannot be held until the next odd-numbered municipal election year — 2023 — for a four-year term so county voters will have an opportunity to select nominees in a primary election.

Political parties were invited to nominate Nov. 2 contenders because Salavantis’ resignation came too late for candidates to run in this year’s primary. Sanguedolce, a Republican, is the only candidate on the ballot because there is no Democratic nominee.

Because the appeal focused solely on the preliminary injunction, the council/DA suit must still be adjudicated before Shenkin. If the court ultimately decides after adjudication that a Nov. 2 election for DA was incorrect, the court can void the election, the election board’s filings have argued.