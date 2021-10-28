🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors and defense attorneys for homicide suspect Kyon McDonald engaged in a heated face-off Thursday, prompting a warning from Judge David W. Lupas.

The exchange began after Tazelle Curtis testified Thursday, claiming he informed assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Susan Luckenbill and state police criminal investigators Lisa Brogan and Edward Urban that Tierese Owens, whom McDonald is accused of shooting, had a knife clipped to his belt.

Curtis said he made the revelation during a trial preparation session last week.

After Curtis testified, Lupas released the jury for their afternoon break and as he was leaving the bench, McDonald’s co-defense lawyer Barry H. Dyller advised he wanted to make a motion to dismiss the case.

Lupas returned to the bench as Dyller requested a side-bar conference, which is usually held in whispers involving the judge, prosecutors and defense lawyers to settle issues as they arise.

Instead, Dyller loudly requested the case be dismissed, citing prosecutorial misconduct and claiming the defense team was never told about Curtis’ revelation alleging Owens had a knife.

McLaughlin quickly countered, calling Dyller’s accusation, “off base,” noting Curtis’ testimony about Owens having a knife was incorrect. McLaughlin further said he wouldn’t damage his reputation by withholding such information.

Lupas denied the motion, warning the attorneys not to make the case personal. Following the brief recess, Lupas privately met with prosecutors and McDonald’s attorneys in his chambers before returning to the courtroom.

Trooper testifies

McDonald, 37, is facing a jury trial on an open count of criminal homicide alleging he fatally shot Owens outside Robby Nick’s Sports Bar at East Main Street and Washington Avenue in Plymouth on Sept. 27, 2018.

Dr. Michael A. Yoder, a pathologist who conducted the autopsy, testified Owens died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Brogan testified later Thursday, clearing up misconceptions by Curtis’ revelation about a knife.

The 25-year state police criminal investigator said Curtis never mentioned Owens had a knife during the trial prep session last week.

A switchblade knife was recovered by state police, as investigators say Owens possessed the weapon hours before the fatal shooting.

Tasha Bell, a friend of Owens, testified she took the knife away from Owens the night of Sept. 26, 2018.

Dyller and co-defense lawyer Theron J. Solomon suggested during the trial that after Owens was shot, Mark Sims was recorded by surveillance cameras leaning over the body and placing something inside his Harley Davidson jacket.

Cameras recorded Sims walking then running from the body just as Plymouth police with lights and sirens arrived on scene. Sims ran to a truck, then to a dumpster behind the bar where he stood for several seconds until he returned to the front of the bar, according to video footage.

Sims, upon questions earlier this week by Solomon, denied he took anything from Owens’ body and stood at the dumpster because he “panicked.”

Wife’s testimony

Earlier Thursday, an emotional Kimberly McDonald, wife of McDonald, testified about events inside and outside the bar.

Kimberly McDonald said that she and McDonald were playing pool and enjoying themselves with friends when Owens and Luis Cruz arrived. Curtis also showed up at the bar but not with Owens and Cruz.

She said Cruz and Owens were acting obnoxious as they touched her while hitting on her. She yelled to McDonald who was playing pool and McDonald had a conversation with Owens telling him Kimberly McDonald was his girl and she wasn’t for everyone.

Twenty minutes after McDonald spoke with Owens, video footage showed them dancing to hip hop music at 12:17 a.m.

Trouble began when the bartender, Shelby Zimmerman, kicked Owens and Cruz out of the bar after Cruz went behind the bar while hitting on her at about 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2018.

Zimmerman called the bar’s owner, Robert Nicoletti, who left the nearby Bottlecaps bar to speak with Owens and Cruz. Nicoletti allowed Owens and Cruz back into the bar at about 1:47 a.m.

At 2 a.m., video footage shows Owens outside with Cruz, Curtis and a man identified in court as “Blue.”

By 2:15 a.m., footage shows Cruz assaulting Curtis apparently over a $100 debt. Curtis is on video knocking on the bar’s front glass door asking for McDonald’s help at 2:17 a.m.

McDonald was recorded by interior surveillance cameras going to the front door, a door that one could see outside but not inside.

McDonald was then recorded rushing to a rear door only to be stopped by his wife.

“I told him if you go outside, we’re done. I can’t bury you this year,” Kimberly McDonald said.

McDonald then stands next to the bar’s bouncer, Kevin Johnson, who gives him a Taurus 9mm handgun that McDonald conceals in his waistband.

At 2:25 and 41 seconds that morning, McDonald, his wife and four others exit the bar through a rear door to help Curtis.

While in front of the bar, cameras recorded McDonald and Owens face-to-face as McDonald holds the handgun in his right hand by his hip. During the face-to-face encounter, Nicoletti manages to push and shove Owens away and up East Main Street.

Owens and Nicoletti are out of camera view until 2:30 and 20 seconds when Owens is seen running at McDonald and McDonald raising the handgun firing a single shot.

Owens falls to the pavement in the middle of Washington Avenue as McDonald steps off the sidewalk and fires six additional rounds into Owens, with the last three shots standing directly over Owens, according to the video footage.

Solomon, Dyller and co-defense attorney Tara G. Giarratano claim McDonald acted in self-defense as Owens threatened to kill their client by yelling, “I’m a Crip, I’ll (expletive) kill you, I’ll kill your family, I’ll kill your kids.”

Kimberly McDonald said from the witness stand that Owens did utter those threats as he “charged” at her husband.

“He was yelling something like, ‘I told you I was going to kill you,’” Kimberly McDonald said.

Kimberly McDonald stood next to her husband when he fired the first shot.

“What was going through your mind when he fired the gun,” asked Luckenbill.

“You mean when he saved my life. I said, ‘God protect us,’” Kimberly McDonald said just seconds before the shooting.

Kimberly McDonald admitted during her testimony she was not forthcoming when interviewed 12 hours after the shooting by Brogan.

She stated she was concerned about her children and the possibility they would be harmed by Owens’ associates. She did not know her children were picked up at a bus stop by law enforcement when she gave her first interview with Brogan.

Kimberly McDonald made claims during her testimony that law enforcement threatened to place her children in foster care if she didn’t give up McDonald’s whereabouts.

McDonald fled the shooting and told investigators he discarded the handgun near a bridge spanning Solomon Creek on Oxford Street in Hanover Township.

When McDonald called his wife about 30 hours after the shooting, he told her where he was staying. She then told state police McDonald was at a relative’s residence at 5 N. Walnut St. in Wilkes-Barre Township, where he surrendered after a several hour standoff on Sept. 29, 2018.

Testimony continues Friday.