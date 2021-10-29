🔊 Listen to this

Hazleton police Thursday said a tip about a drug deal led to drug and receiving stolen property charges against a Freeland man.

After his arraignment, Andrew Cichy, 29, of Main Street, Freeland was released on $5,000 unsecured bail.

Police said they were dispatched to an apartment building on North Church Street for the report of a drug deal. The anonymous caller provided a description of the man involved as well as the license plate and color of the vehicle he was driving.

In the complaint filed by police: An officer said he arrived to see Cichy, who matched the description provided by the caller, exiting a silver Chevrolet and walking toward the apartment shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday. Another officer arrived and they had Cichy walk back to the car.

A check on the license plate determined it was dead tag. A further check showed the car was reported stolen to the Pennsylvania State Police, who later came and had it towed to their impound lot.

Cichy said he got it from a friend and had the title for it. A towel covered the ignition area of the car and the steering column had been pulled out. But Cichy did not have a key and said he used his finger to start the car.

Cichy told police he just had a cupcake and was going to the apartment to meet a friend. They saw a cupcake wrapper on the passenger side floor of the car. When the officers patted down Cichy for weapons for their safety they found multiple glassine packets used for packaging drugs in a front pocket of his sweatshirt. They were stamped “time out” and contained heroin and fentanyl. They also saw an uncapped syringe and two open packets in the car.

Police secured the packets as evidence and photographed the syringe before disposing it.

