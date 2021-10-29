🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man who admitted entering the U.S. illegally faces fraud charges alleging he used someone else’s Social Security number to receive health care coverage from his employer.

Victor Guerra-Ramirez, 53, of Grove Street, Wilkes-Barre was arraigned Thursday on charges of identity theft, theft by deception and insurance fraud. He was committed to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $100,000 bail.

The case was investigated by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and Highmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

According to the criminal complaint: Guerra-Ramirez went by the name of Cesar Rojas while employed at Nardone Brothers in Hanover Township. He used the Social Security number of a New Jersey woman in order to obtain $13,664 in Highmark health care coverage from 2018 through 2020.

When questioned Wednesday at work, Guerra-Ramirez said he entered the country illegally from Mexico in approximately 2001, first arriving in Arizona and later making his way to Pennsylvania. He provided photo identification from Mexico listing his name and date of birth as March 6, 1968.

Guerra-Ramirez admitted obtaining the Social Security number years ago in New York from an unknown person and using the number and a different date of birth than his when he filled out the application for health care benefits from his employer.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.