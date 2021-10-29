Patrons at Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar were warned of shooting

WILKES-BARRE — A phone call from a blocked number was placed to the bartender at Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar in Plymouth warning that a shooting was about to happen.

Twenty minutes after the call, a shooting did take place when Tierese Owens, 33, was slain in the middle of Washington Avenue outside the bar Sept. 27, 2018.

Shelby Zimmerman, the bartender that night, testified earlier this week while closing the bar and counting the night’s receipts, she received a phone call from a blocked number.

Zimmerman said she recognized the voice as her high school prom date Christian Rivera, who had been in the bar hours earlier.

How did Rivera know there was going to be a shooting? No one asked when he testified Tuesday in the homicide trial of Kyon McDonald.

McDonald is on trial facing an open count of criminal homicide alleging he fatally shot Owens outside the bar.

Luzerne County assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Susan Luckenbill say Owens suffered seven gunshot wounds.

McDonald’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon, Barry H. Dyller and Tara G. Giarratano argue the shooting was in self-defense as Owens threatened to kill McDonald.

Testimony from several prosecution witnesses this week reflected upon a phone call Zimmerman received after the bar closed at 2 a.m. and while McDonald, his wife Kimberly McDonald and five others remained inside.

Video with no audio was shown to jurors by McLaughlin and Luckenbill of Zimmernan receiving the phone call warning her a shooting was about to take place.

Zimmerman is seen in the video remaining on the call approaching McDonald and others telling them about the message.

Rivera, who testified Tuesday, admitted he called Zimmerman from a blocked number warning her that a shooting was going to happen.

Rivera was not asked how he knew or why he phoned Zimmerman from a blocked number.

Rivera said from the witness stand he left the bar and told Zimmerman he would wait for her outside to make sure she got to her vehicle safely.

When Rivera made the call, McDonald was not armed. He is seen in the video brushing off Zimmerman’s message and drinking alcohol from a glass.

When McDonald and others who remained inside the bar became aware of a fight out front involving Tazelle Curtis, McDonald wanted to help but was initially stopped by his wife.

McDonald was given a Taurus 9mm handgun from the bar’s bouncer, Kevin Johnson, and later exited the bar with his wife and others through a rear door. They hesitated for a moment before approaching the front of the bar where Curtis was being assaulted, according to video footage.

A face-to-face confrontation took place between Owens and McDonald who held the handgun in his right hand near his hip, never raising the firearm.

Owens was shoved away by the bar’s owner, Robert Nicoletti, only to return about two minutes later charging at McDonald who was recorded firing seven rounds.

When Rivera made the call about a shooting, no one inside the bar called 911.

Testimony in McDonald’s trial continues today.