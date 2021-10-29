🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Nacero Inc. Friday announced plans to build a $6 billion manufacturing facility on the site of a former coal mine in Newport Township and Nanticoke, that will bring thousands of jobs and produce tens of thousands of barrels per day of low and zero life-cycle carbon footprint gasoline made from natural gas and renewable natural gas.

The facility’s competitively priced, zero sulfur gasoline will be usable in today’s cars and trucks without modification.

State Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville, made the announcement at his Nanticoke office,

“Nacero’s decision to invest $6 billion and create nearly 4,000 new jobs represents the single largest economic development investment in the history of Luzerne County,” Yudichak said. “And, it further represents an environmental transformation of Newport Township and Nanticoke City through the reclamation of mine scarred lands to pave the way for a revolutionary manufacturing facility that will change the global market for gasoline by reducing the carbon footprint in the transportation sector by fifty percent.”

The project is expected to begin within the next two years and will take four more years to complete.

“We will give everyday drivers zero sulfur, 100% domestic, low- and net zero-carbon gasoline for use in their existing vehicles without modification,” said said Jay McKenna, Nacero’s CEO. “Our affordable and accessible products will clear the air and reduce global warming,”

