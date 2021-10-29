🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County prosecutors have rested their case in the homicide trial of Kyon McDonald.

Judge David W. Lupas released the jury late Friday afternoon for the weekend as McDonald’s defense is expected to begin Monday.

McDonald, 37, is expected to testify along with defense witness Charles P. Stephenson, a crime scene expert, and several family and friends as character witnesses.

Stephenson’s expected testimony will likely mirror his 12-page report submitted June 20, 2021, indicating McDonald fatally shot Tierese Owens, 33, in self-defense outside Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar in Plymouth on Sept. 27, 2018.

McDonald’s attorneys, Theron J. Jacob, Barry H. Dyller and Tara G. Giarratano sought the opinion of Stephenson to counter state police Cpl. Kevin Selverian’s testimony on Friday.

Selverian, a specialist in the use of force, was the last of 17 witnesses called by assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Susan Luckenbill.

Selverian dissected two videos from surveillance cameras into one video showing frame-by-frame Owens running at McDonald at the same time McDonald raising a handgun used in the shooting.

After a face-to-face confrontation between McDonald and Owens, the bar’s owner Robert Nicoletti pushed and shoved Owens a distance away.

Owens broke free and ran toward the bar as Nicoletti said Owens was screaming, “I’m a Crip, I’m going to (expletive) kill you. I’m going to kill your family, I’m going to kill your kids.”

In his opening statement to jurors, Solomon said Owens as he was running toward McDonald was reaching into his waistband for a possible weapon. Solomon also suggested prosecution witness John Sims removed an object from Owens’ body and ran behind the bar to a dumpster that was not searched by state police.

Selverian told jurors it was his belief Owens was pulling up his pants as he broke away from Nicoletti and ran toward McDonald. The running motion caused Owens’ pants to fall, Selverian noted.

If Owens had a weapon concealed in his waistband, Owens likely would have used one hand, not two, to secure the weapon from falling out of his pants, Selverian said.

Selverian described McDonald’s actions from the first shot to the last and seventh shot.

McDonald was standing on the sidewalk about two feet from the curb line when he fired the first shot at 2:30 and 20 seconds that morning.

Selverian said McDonald did not flinch or take evasive action as Owens ran toward him.

After the first shot, McDonald lowered the handgun, looked left where his wife, Kimberly McDonald was standing, and approached the curb raising the handgun firing a second shot.

Selverian said the time between the first and second shot was 2.8 seconds.

That time lapse may not be lengthy but in the field on the use of force, 2.8 seconds is “a rather long time,” Selverian said.

Owens, after sustaining the first shot, fell backwards and to the ground.

As McDonald fired the second shot, Owens had his right hand on the pavement and his left arm raised in a “defensive posture,” Selverian explained.

McDonald fires the second shot while standing on the curb, walks off the curb and fires five more shots in rapid concession with the last three shots standing over Owens.

When Owens suffered the first shot, Selverian believed Owens was no longer a threat to McDonald who made a conscious rather than a reactionary, decision to fire the six additional shots.

Dyller disagreed with Selverian’s interpretation believing Owens, after sustaining the first gunshot wound, attempted to get up and continue to charge at McDonald.

After McLaughlin and Luckenbill announced they rested their presentation of evidence, Dyller requested that the case be dismissed claiming prosecutors failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the fatal shooting was intentional.

Dyller further asked that gunshots two through seven be stricken from the case citing Dr. Michael A. Yoder, a pathologist who performed Owens’ autopsy and testified earlier in the week, could not disclose which gunshot was the fatal shot.

McLaughlin questioned Dyller’s request to dismiss shots two through six, noting all seven shots goes to “specific intent to kill” in their quest to secure a first degree murder conviction.

Lupas denied both of Dyller’s motions.