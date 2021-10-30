🔊 Listen to this

The individual seen here is wanted by West Hazleton police after an armed robbery at the Puff n More on West Broad Street Wednesday night.

WEST HAZLETON — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery at a West Broad Street shop on Wednesday night.

The West Hazleton Police Department posted a pair of surveillance photos from Puff N More, located at 4 W. Broad St. in West Hazleton, depicting a male suspect wanted for allegedly robbing the shop and threatening the cashier with a sharp object.

According to police, the suspect entered the store and inquired about several different hookah pipes before leaving.

The suspected returned a short while later, asking about the same products. When the store employee came out from behind the counter to assist the suspect with the items, the suspect turned off the store lights, grabbed the victim by the neck, put a “sharp object” against her side and forced her back to the register.

The cashier was forced to open the register and hand over an undetermined amount of cash to the suspect, who fled the store and headed east on West Broad Street.

The suspect was described as a thin, Spanish-speaking male wearing a dark multi-colored sweatshirt and a blue face mask.

Anyone with information about the robbery or that recognizes the suspect in the surveillance photos is asked to contact the West Hazleton Police Department at 570-455-3733.