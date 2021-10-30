🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council scheduled a public hearing for Nov. 18 on Mayor George Brown’s proposed $54.4 million budget for 2022.

The hearing begins at 6 p.m. in the Council’s fourth-floor meeting room at City Hall, 40 E. Market St.

The mayor’s proposed budget does not contain a property tax increase. However, the budget includes a revenue line item of $1.8 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding. The city was awarded $37.1 million in federal funds from the COVID-19 recovery aid package signed into law by President Joe Biden earlier this year. The aid can’t be used to reduce taxes or strengthen the city’s underfunded pension plans.

“The American Rescue Plan will play a major role for Wilkes-Barre in 2022 and future years,” Brown said in his Oct. 15 budget address. “The financial assistance provided under this initiative will give us the short-term flexibility we need to continue moving the city forward while not adding to the financial pressures that our taxpayers already face.”

The City Charter requires Council to hold a budget hearing before Dec. 1 and adopt the spending plan by Dec. 31. It takes two readings of the budget ordinance for Council to approve it.

Council can amend the budget. But if a program is deleted or funding requirements changed by more than 5 %, the budget is sent back to the mayor for comments and resubmission to Council, the Charter says. Council must schedule another public hearing on the budget resubmitted by the mayor.

If Council fails to approve the budget, the last version submitted by the mayor “shall be deeded adopted,” the Charter says.

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.