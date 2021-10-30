🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Police said a fatal accident involving a man struck by a vehicle on Spring Street Thursday morning is under investigation.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office confirmed the man was Joseph Janick of Exeter.

Police said the accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. near the Dunkin’ Donuts. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.