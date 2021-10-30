🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Saturday showed Luzerne County with 121 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death. The county’s death count is at 932.

The county’s total cases are now at 41,071 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 22,787 cases and 517 deaths; Monroe County has 19,680 cases and 363 deaths.

The Department of Health on Saturday confirmed that as of 12 a.m. there were 4,366 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide cumulative total to 1,561,825.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 15–Oct. 21, stood at 9.2%.

Vaccination highlights

According to the CDC, as of Thursday, Oct. 28:

• Pennsylvania ranks 5th among all 50 states for total doses administered.

• 71.6% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

• Vaccine providers have administered 13,784,386 total vaccine doses, including 640,527 additional doses (which includes additional shots for immuno-compromised individuals and booster shots), as of Friday, Oct. 29.

• 6,447,300 people are fully vaccinated; with 53,718 vaccinations administered since yesterday and a seven-day moving average of more than 32,700 people per day receiving vaccinations.

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

