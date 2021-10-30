🔊 Listen to this

NANTICOKE — Luzerne County Community College will host a regional college fair Nov. 11, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Nanticoke Campus Center. The annual fair, as always, is free and open to the public.

The fair will have “close to 50 colleges, universities, and the armed forces” representatives available to talk with prospective college students and their parents about opportunities and admission requirements, according to a media release. LCCC will also have a representative from its own Financial Aid Office ” to discuss federal and state financial aid programs.” A presentation on financial aid will be held 6:30 p.m. at the Campus Center Rotunda.

For more information call the LCCC Admissions Office at 570-740-0340 or (800) 377-LCCC, extension 7340 or email [email protected]

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish