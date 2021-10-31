🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Boo!

Yes boys and girls, it’s Halloween and let’s make sure it is a fun, albeit very scary, day and night.

Because that’s what Halloween is supposed to be about, right?

And once again, I will hop in the Way Back Machine and travel back to my old hometown, Plymouth, so let’s set the travel dial to 1960 — as you recall, that was the year of my infamous Headless Horseman costume.

Let’s stop for a few moments along Main Street, where we can see all the ghosts, goblins and witches lining up for the annual Halloween Parade. Oh, it is quite a scene, man. Kids are dressed in the most funny, most outlandish and scariest costumes you have ever seen.

And as the costumed kiddos prepare to walk proudly down Main Street, let’s pause to take a look around. This is where I wish someone would invent a way to see what was happening back in 1960 and all those other wonderful years of vibrant small towns and busy sidewalks.

In Plymouth, the merchants would allow their front windows to be painted in Halloween scenes. They were magnificent. I wish I knew who painted the windows because they were quite spectacular.

Storefront by storefront had these Halloween scenes painted on their windows, giving the town a real feel of the holiday. People would marvel at them — stopping to check out each one and you could see the wonderment on the faces if young and old alike.

Of course, back then there were many stores with big windows and lots of people walking up and down Main Street. It was the best of times, not just in Plymouth, but in every small town around Wyoming Valley. Each had their own ambiance and allure. Each had their own celebrations. Each had their own crowded Main Streets.

Of course, once night would fall, there would be some of those exceptions to the Fun Rule. You know, those kids who found joy in throwing raw eggs at vehicles, or hanging toilet tissue all over somebody’s magnificent oak or maple tree. These Halloween tricksters were few in numbers, but they sure did cause a lot of disturbances in otherwise quiet neighborhoods.

Now back to the Halloween Parade down Main Street. There would be politicians, even back then, and the high school band would march and play songs. The kids would walk the length of Main Street and turn into Huber Field for the Costume Contest. There would be categories and prizes would be awarded. It was a great time and it seemed like the entire town would turn out to watch the parade and the contest.

That was what living in a small town was all about. Everybody knew everybody and they all joined in to celebrate the events that the town would put on — more than Halloween, There seemed to be many of these events to draw people out and to celebrate the town and its people and its uniqueness.

In the spring, there would be a Little League Parade with all the players, dressed in their uniforms, marching down Main Street to the field on Wadham Street for Opening Day ceremonies. It was a big deal, especially if you were on a team.

As we continue traveling down Main Street, we have to stop and admire the Plymouth High School campus — with its beautiful brick buildings, winding sidewalks and tall shade trees. And Huber Stadium and its amazing wall and the Plymouth Little League that sat adjacent.

Back in the 1960s, school spirit was a way of life. Whether it was Plymouth versus Nanticoke, West Pittston versus Exeter, Kingston versus Coughlin, Meyers versus GAR, or Avoca versus Moosic, rivalries were to live and die for.

It was a special thrill to experience that school spirit — that hometown pride.

Now, in my memory bank, I want to get a CMP at Golden Quality. I want to watch a movie at the Shawnee Theater and I want a Mergo’s hot dog and a Rea & Derick cherry Coke. I want to buy a couple of comic books at C. Matus News, where I might also shoot a little 9-ball and play the six-card pinball machine.

I want to peer into Brodmarkel’s Store and I want to get a pizza and a Coke at Joe’s Pizza and then walk back to C. Matus and hold up a parking meter with my besties as we watch the world go by.

Not much is left of those Plymouth days of the 1960s — Red’s Subs is still there and delicious as ever. Most everything else is long gone. But the memories never die.

So I will sit back and think of Halloween of 1960 and watch the parade and the contest.

And I will forever see those beautifully painted windows along Main Street.

