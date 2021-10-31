🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Monday night’s Wilkes-Barre Township council meeting will feature a proposed amendment to the township’s zoning ordinance that would allow for a 973,000 square foot warehouse to be built on mine-scarred land.

Jeff Randolph of Bluecup Ventures LLC, the firm that would be developing the land near Interstate 81, said that the proposed amendment would allow for clarification of the township’s zoning ordinance, and would determine whether or not the land, currently designated as an M-1 mining district, could be used to build the warehouse.

“We’re (asking) to amend the ordinance so it’s more consistently written,” Randolph said.

Randolph stressed that the project was still in the very early stages of development, and Wilkes-Barre Township zoning officer Tom Zedolik confirmed that there hasn’t been an officially submitted proposal for use of the land yet.

But after Randolph’s initial presentation at a Wilkes-Barre Area School Board meeting two weeks ago, some residents are concerned about how the project, if carried out, could impact their community.

“In a nutshell, I’m concerned about the safety and quality of life issues that could arise from this,” said Cindy Dorzinsky, a Wilkes-Barre Township resident. “I’m speaking as a concerned citizen, and my concerns are for the citizens.”

Dorzinsky relayed that her primary concerns ranged from increased traffic in the area of Johnson Street and Route 309, to issues with light and air pollution, the impact on wildlife and the added noise that such a big operation might produce.

“We’re talking about the development, construction and operation of this space,” Dorzinsky said. “We don’t know much about what effects it may have.

“A lot of times, you have to wait until something is completed before you could tell what effects it will cause … I don’t want anyone to be blindsided.”

The plot of land, located near Allen Industries off of Route 309, has been checked for vegetation and wildlife, according to Randolph, and cleared.

“We had it checked out, there’s just not a lot of anything that could grow out here,” Randolph said. “Because of the mine scarring, the water doesn’t really run off, it just pools into puddles.”

Additionally, Randolph mentioned a PennDOT project that would install an additional traffic light at the intersection of Johnson Street and Route 309, to alleviate some of the traffic in the area.

Randolph’s presentation before township council on Monday night will include figures showing the number of jobs that will be created both off-site and on by the project, and how much revenue in the form of taxes will be generated for the township, the Wilkes-Barre Area School District and Luzerne County.

The meeting will also come back around to Randolph’s proposal before the school board on Oct. 18, in which he laid out why a tax break from the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program was needed for the project.

As is customary, the council meeting will be open to the public and allow for residents like Dorzinsky to speak.

Randolph said that he would be happy to address any concerns the residents of the township might have, and he noted that he hoped that answering those questions could help the public better understand what Bluecup Ventures is trying to accomplish.

The chance to address her concerns publicly is all Dorzinsky is looking for, at this point.

“This has been playing in my mind a lot,” she said. “Sometimes people don’t realize that something’s happening until it’s too late.

“I hope more residents use their power and address their concerns Monday night.”