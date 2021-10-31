🔊 Listen to this

When a Times Leader reporter asked Laurel Run resident Sheila Joseph how she was doing when contacted on Friday afternoon, she didn’t hesitate.

“I’m doing a lot better now.”

Joseph was referring to the TL Cares program, in which she was named the Week 24 winner on Friday, securing a $1,000 prize.

“I was very surprised when I found out,” said Joseph, who worked as a customer sales representative before retiring earlier this year. “I’d seen a few of the other winners in the paper, but I never thought it could be me.”

Joseph said that she couldn’t specifically remember how long she had been a Times Leader subscriber, but said that it had been “more than a few years.”

She said that she’s particularly drawn to the front page and the local news, and that she also looks at the sports section along with her husband, with whom Sheila is celebrating 47 years of marriage on Tuesday of this week.

A Times Leader subscription is the easiest way to get entered into the TL Cares giveaway program, which is just two weeks away from giving out a $25,000 grand prize to cap off the program’s 26-week run.

Joseph said that she had an idea of how she’ll spend her $1,000, mindful of the changing of the calendar to November just a few days away.

“The holidays are just around the corner,” she said. “I’ll put the money to good use.”

Joseph’s TL Cares prize is worth more than just an extra $1,000 in her pocket, though; she was also able to select a nonprofit organization for the Times Leader to donate an additional $1,000 to.

She stayed right in her own backyard with her pick, choosing the Laurel Run Volunteer Fire Department to receive the $1,000 donation.

“They could always use the money for all the good work they do,” Joseph said. “We try to donate to them every chance we get.”