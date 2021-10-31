🔊 Listen to this

How closely were you paying attention to the stories you have read in the Times Leader over the past seven days?

We thought it would be fun to start recapping each week’s top stories through a weekly news quiz that you can enjoy over your morning paper and coffee each Sunday. There is no prize to win other than, perhaps, bragging rights in your own household; we take no responsibility for arguments this may cause.

We’ll publish the answers in Monday’s e-edition. Here goes.

1. We’ve been writing a lot about the upcoming general election. When will it be held?

A. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

B. Wednesday, Nov. 3.

C. Tuesday, Nov. 9.

D. Thursday, Nov. 11.

2. We have a relatively new advice column that runs on Sundays. What is it called?

A. Listen, Giselle.

B. Ask Giselle.

C. Tell Giselle.

D. Giselle’s world.

3. In Ed Lewis’ Look Back, he wrote about a large summer resort that overlooked the Wyoming Valley from the Giants Despair area in the 1800s and early 1900s. What was the resort called?

A. Mountain House.

B. Prospect House.

C. Spring House.

D. All of the above.

4. What became of that hotel?

A. It was destroyed by a tornado.

B. It was destroyed by a flood.

C. It was destroyed by a fire.

D. It was bulldozed to make way for a new highway.

5. The Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society presented its first-ever Preservation Awards on Monday honoring a pair of preservation projects in the city. What were those projects?

A. The Mulligan Center for Engineering and the Chapel of Christ the King at King’s College.

B. The Irem Temple and the Spring Brook Water Supply Co. Building.

C. The former Central Railroad of New Jersey Station and the Mary Stegmaier Mansion.

D. The old Times Leader building on North Main Street and the former Coughlin High School.

6. The Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade will make a full return this year after being significantly scaled down last year due to the pandemic. When will it be held?

A. Saturday, Nov. 6.

B. Sunday, Nov. 7.

C. Thursday, Nov. 11.

D. Sunday, Nov. 14.

7. Which of these people was appointed to the Luzerne County Election Board last Tuesday?

A. Richard Nardone.

B. Kathryn Roth.

C. George Brown.

D. Patrick Castellani.

8. Officials at Luzerne County Community College said one of their programs has been receiving a lot of interest due to the global supply chain shortage. Which program is that?

A. Mortuary science.

B. Information technology.

C. Commercial Driver License classes.

D. Criminal justice.

9. King’s College marked a special event on Wednesday. What was it?

A. The installation of its new president.

B. The dedication of a new dorm building.

C. Its 75th anniversary.

D. Its 100th anniversary.

10. Which two teams are playing in the 2021 World Series?

A. The New York Yankees and the Atlanta Braves.

B. The Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves.

C. The Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals.

D. Whatever Cleveland is calling themselves now and the Atlanta Braves.

11. Times Leader Test Kitchen cook Mary Therese Biebel made Halloween cookies last week. Which of these was NOT said by the taste-testers?

A. “Are these keto-friendly?”

B. “I’d rather get these than candy.”

C. “It’s the cinnamon that really stands out.”

D. “They’re very scary.”

12. Facebook, Inc. is changing its name and logo. What is the new name?

A. The Zuckerverse.

B. Civitas.

C. Meta Platforms Inc.

D. Q-Anon.

13. Which of the following is NOT being honored at The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce annual dinner on Nov. 18?

A. C. David Pedri.

B. Charles Barber.

C. Building Blocks Learning Center.

D. Fork Over Love.

14. Plans for a $6 billion industrial facility to be built in the Nanticoke area were announced on Friday. What will that plant produce?

A. Gasoline made from culm bank waste.

B. Gasoline made from natural gas and renewable natural gas.

C. Vehicle fuel made from waste restaurant oil.

D. Wind generators.

15. The Ovation Playhouse at the Wyoming Valley Mall is hosting a musical comedy based on a famous former TV show. What is it?

A. “Dark Shadows.”

B. “Psycho.”

C. “The Munsters.”

D. “The Addams Family.”