Bridges are plentiful in NEPA, but many are in need of repair.

WILKES-BARRE — The 2021 Indicators report of The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, shows the economic and social changes brought about by the pandemic also suggest several long-term areas of uncertainty that may impact transportation and land use in the future.

Teri Ooms, executive director at The Institute for Public Policy & Economic Development at Wilkes University, this week said there is uncertainty around the future of work, with many more jobs being done remotely.

“If jobs that transitioned to partial or fully virtual work make this change permanent, the reduction seen in VMT during the pandemic could be a long-term trend to at least some degree,” Ooms said. “As the jobs that are most likely to be teleworkable tend to be higher wage jobs in white-collar industries, private car trips are likely to be impacted by this trend than transit trips in Northeastern Pennsylvania, particularly during morning and evening weekday peak traffic hours.

Ooms said the housing market in the region has experienced shifts since the start of the pandemic. She said anecdotal reports suggest high market activity, and some reports have suggested a wave of migration out of dense population centers in large metropolitan areas early in the pandemic.

“A major factor that will shape land use, and by extension, transportation in the future is if the pandemic will result in a long-term shift in attitudes on urban density,” Ooms said. “If paired with regional population growth, such a shift could drive a new wave of suburban single-family home development and increase private vehicle trips.

Another area of uncertainty is how continued prominence of eCommerce and other consumer trends will persist or revert to pre-pandemic conditions. Ooms said if eCommerce continues to supplant in-person shopping, distribution centers and associated transportation infrastructure will continue to be needed. The region’s position along the Interstate 80 and 81 corridors and supply of suitable land has already facilitated a boom in distribution centers, and the region would be well-positioned to see further growth in this industry in a scenario where pandemic levels of online shopping persist. The Institute published research on the transportation impacts of this industry cluster in 2020.

Finally, the future of government funding of transportation is an important matter of public policy that must be considered. Even before the onset of the pandemic caused fuel demand to drop, impacting revenue for road and bridge repair, concerns were raised that increasing fuel economy and trends toward alternative fuel vehicles undermine the long-term financial sustainability of transportation funding. Continued interest in electric (or other alternative fuel) vehicles may also necessitate policy action to support the development of sufficient charging or fueling infrastructure.

Municipal services impacts

Ooms said the issues raised here will also extend to other infrastructure-related public services. Many revenue sources that municipal governments rely upon are subject to varying degrees of risk due to COVID-19 and the associated widespread economic distress.

The most acute impacts will be among elastic sources of revenue – those that are highly sensitive to changes in consumer behavior or business closures due to the virus. Earned Income Tax (EIT) is a large, elastic source of municipal revenue for many cities, boroughs, and townships in Pennsylvania. Other elastic sources of revenues will likely see revenue declines in the near-term as a result of COVID-19. These include real estate transfer taxes, amusement taxes, mechanical device taxes, local services taxes, and business gross receipts taxes, with the latter two being the most significant for the cities examined here. Inelastic sources of income, such as property taxes, may be affected to a lesser degree, but not immune to risk. Municipalities whose budgets are comprised of a greater share of elastic revenue sources are those most at risk of financial challenges due to the pandemic.

“These broad fiscal challenges will affect the provision of many municipal public services,” Ooms said. “Strained municipal funds could even adversely affect some external grant-funded projects or programs if municipal matching funds cannot be allocated. Furthermore, state allocations through the Liquid Fuels program, an important source of funds for local governments to maintain roads and bridges, have dropped by about seven percent in 2021 as a result of COVID-19.”

As of March 2021, the American Rescue Plan was signed into law. The bill allocates $350 billion in direct aid to state government, local government, and other public entities (like public transit operators) in the United States, including $13.7 billion for state and local government in Pennsylvania. Aid dispersed under the bill can be used to cover costs or replace lost revenue during the pandemic.

Summary & conclusions

Strong transportation networks, including roads, bridges, public transportation, airports, and freight rail, will be critical to the region’s economic recovery going forward. In particular, continued rapid growth in logistics sector will shape transportation needs for both commuters and freight. Nationwide, freight has already rebounded as goods continue to move despite the pandemic.

Vehicle miles traveled saw a significant dip at the onset of the pandemic, with declines reaching 40 percent or more. Traffic has since rebounded and stabilized at ten to fifteen percent below pre-pandemic levels. With the drop in miles traveled, there was a corresponding decrease in fuel demand. As fuel taxes are a significant contributor to transportation funding in Pennsylvania, the continued lag in VMT compared to pre-pandemic levels even in late 2020 indicate that transportation funding will remain challenged.

Mass transit ridership has also been significantly affected by the pandemic, reporting substantial declines in trips that have persisted through 2020 even as unemployment rates fell from April peaks. Ooms said there is no apparent evidence that mass transit is uniquely prone to COVID spread, especially as safety measures like universal masking have been implemented. Rider perceptions of safety still matter, but as vaccines help return a sense of normalcy, mass transit will remain an important part of the region’s transportation infrastructure.

Telework and telehealth could be longer term factors affecting trips taken, impacting transit as well as other modes. The impact on mass transit ridership from shifts to telework may be somewhat limited, as lower income workers, who more frequently utilize public transit, are generally less able to work remotely, particularly workers in the arts, entertainment, accommodation, and food service industries.

Several areas of uncertainty remain that will affect land use, and by extension, transportation.

“It is unclear how the pandemic will shape consumer perception of urban density, drive migration into the region from larger metropolitan areas, or result in further interest in development of distribution center uses,” Ooms said. “Furthermore, the future of transportation, infrastructure, and public services funding is an overarching area of concern that must be addressed through sound public policy.”/

