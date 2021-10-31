🔊 Listen to this

Evidence markers and bloodstains are visible on the steps of this Ralph Street house.

WILKES-BARRE — One man has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in the area of Ralph Street on Sunday afternoon.

The initial call came in around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Officers on scene said that the shooting took place in an alleyway at the end of the street, which was cordoned off with caution tape.

Evidence markers led from the alleyway onto the front steps of a house at the end of Ralph Street, with visible bloodstains both on the steps and on a white shirt seen hanging from a handrail.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Additional information about the incident was released via the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Facebook page on Sunday evening.

According to the release, the initial investigation revealed that the shooting happened as a result of an apparent dispute between at least two people, including the victim.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle that was later located and recovered by police. No arrests have been made as of yet and the suspect has not been identified, according to the release.

Police on scene said that they didn’t believe there to be any danger to the public after the shooting, as they believed the suspect and victim knew each other.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Charles Casey with the Wilkes-Barre Police Detective Division.

The investigation was assisted by detectives from Luzerne County and the Pennsylvania State Police.