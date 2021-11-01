🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council will hold this week’s 2022 budget work session Monday night instead of Tuesday because Tuesday is Election Day.

The work session starts at 5 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with a virtual attendance option. Directions to participate remotely are posted on the council meetings online link at luzernecounty.org.

This session will focus on requests from the court and the judicial services and records division. The intergovernmental section of the budget also will be discussed, which covers allocations to outside entities, such as the Luzerne County Community College and county public library system.

Overall, the proposed budget is $157.77 million and keeps real estate taxes at 6.1696 mills, which equates to a payment of $616.96 on a $100,000 property. A mill is $1 tax for every $1,000 in assessed value.

Courts

Three branches fall under the court in addition to its administration — magisterial district courts, probation services and domestic relations.

The proposed budget seeks $19.36 million to cover court branch expenses in 2022, which is a decrease of $179,427 from this year’s allocation.

On the revenue side, the courts would bring in $8.07 million, which is about the same as this year.

Judicial Services

Several departments are in the judicial services and records division: the records storage facility in Hanover Township and the deeds/wills, coroner, prothonotary/clerk of courts and sheriff/security offices.

Overall, this division brings in nearly as much as it spends through a variety of fees and other revenue from services.

The division is seeking $5.18 million for expenses in 2022, which is an increase of $266,883 from this year’s allocation.

Meanwhile, revenue is projected at $4.79 million, or $92,975 less.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo said Sunday the division is working on a presentation highlighting and explaining changes that will be presented Monday.

First assistant solicitor

Crocamo said the county received six resumes for a new $75,000 part-time first assistant solicitor position in the county’s law office.

Interviews will be scheduled soon with the top three applicants, she said.

Crocamo eliminated a vacant $40,000 part-time solicitor position in the office to offset the cost of the new first assistant. The new position is warranted because the office’s workload has increased significantly in recent years, she has said.

She has funding to cover the position through the end of this year and has requested funding to keep the position in the 2022 budget.

Manager search

The county’s Manager Search Committee will hold a virtual-only meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As required by the county’s home rule charter, the seven-member volunteer citizen committee must recommend the county manager applicants it believes are the most qualified to county council for its consideration.

Committee members have said Wednesday’s meeting would focus on presentations from two headhunter companies. Rick Morelli asked fellow committee members to consider the headhunter option to assist with recruitment, saying the committee would still handle screening and reviews before recommending finalists to council. Several committee members expressed reservations but agreed to listen.

A link to attend the meeting is posted under council’s online meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.