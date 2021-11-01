🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Information Technology Department Director Mauro DiMauro demonstrates a system that will be used on Election Day to sort mail ballots with and without required voter signatures and dates on the outer envelopes.

While many Luzerne County voters are casting their ballots at polling places Tuesday, a team of approximately 35 county workers will be busy inside a third-floor courtroom in downtown Wilkes-Barre processing mail ballots that already have been sent in or dropped off.

Known as pre-canvassing, the process at the county’s Penn Place Building on Pennsylvania Avenue starts at 7 a.m. with the swearing in of anyone touching the ballots.

In simplistic terms, the workers unseal the envelopes and scan the ballots, although they can’t start recording and publishing the results until the polls close at 8 p.m.

But county Information Technology Department Director Mauro DiMauro said there are many steps and protocols along the way, which he detailed in a presentation Friday.

It starts on the building’s second floor in the election bureau, where workers have been scanning the outer envelope bar code that is unique to each voter to log receipt of their ballot in the state tracking system.

Ballots not actively being scanned or already scanned are kept in a locked storage room that can only be accessed by a team of full-time bureau employees. This room is under round-the-clock surveillance, and tamper-proof seals are placed on the lock and door frame at the end of each business day when ballots are stored inside, officials have said.

On Tuesday, these ballots will be transported to the third-floor processing area in a locked cage, DiMauro said.

According to DiMauro’s presentation:

Once the cage is in the third-floor courtroom, the first stop for the ballots is a validator table, where they are sorted.

Voters must place their ballot in the supplied blank white secrecy envelope, seal it and then put that envelope inside the outer envelope with the barcode and sign and date it.

At the validator table, workers place the unopened signed/dated envelopes in green-labeled bins to be further processed.

The ones without dates and signatures go in a red-labeled bin to be addressed by the county’s five-citizen, bipartisan Election Board.

Ballots won’t be counted if voters forget to sign and date the outer envelope or fail to enclose them in both envelopes.

Next step

Those in green bins advance to an automatic envelope opener and then a station where workers remove the inner secrecy envelope.

If a ballot is inside without a secrecy envelope — known as a “naked” ballot — workers must immediately attach a slip identifying it as a naked ballot and put it into a red-labeled bin so it does not advance through the process.

Sealed secrecy envelopes are then zipped through another automatic envelope opener and placed in yet another station to be removed, unfolded and flattened so they can be fed into a scanner/tabulator.

If a secrecy envelope has no ballot inside or a ballot that is no longer anonymous because it is signed, workers must put the contents back in the envelope, seal it with tape and attach a batch control card checking the reason before it is placed in a red-labeled bin for adjudication by the election board later in the week.

Ballots that are torn or may be damaged by visible liquid spills are placed on top of the pile so workers operating the scanner/tabulator can ensure they are properly read.

If the scanner/tabulator won’t accept them, the ballots must be segregated in marked envelopes so the election board can later determine if the selections should be transcribed on a fresh ballot by a bipartisan team that performs this task in view of observers.

The pre-canvassing is open to party observers, but the public is not granted entry until 8 p.m.

In total, 24,648 voters requested mail ballots for Tuesday’s general, which equates to 12% of the total registered, county figures show.

Curing

Now back to those in the red bins.

Throughout Election Day, election board members — always one Democrat and one Republican together — will compile lists of voters who submitted ballots without an outer-envelope signature or date or missing secrecy envelopes.

These lists will then be provided to party leaders so they can attempt to contact the voters and inform them of their option to cast a provisional ballot at the polls before 8 p.m. due to the defect that will prevent their mail ballot from being counted.

This is known as “curing.”

Board members compiled a list of 69 voters eligible for curing in the May primary but said the parties never picked them up.

As a result, board members said they want party leaders to make an advance commitment to both pick up lists and reach out to listed voters from their parties before the board invests the time and energy compiling the lists.

The board is proceeding with curing Tuesday because party leaders agreed. The lists will be generated around 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Election board Vice Chairman Richard Nardone recently drafted recommended standard operating procedures for its curing process.

Ballot drop-off

As a final reminder, mail ballots must physically be in the county election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.

The county’s ballot drop box inside Penn Place at 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

The three other drop boxes will be available Monday only. The locations and hours:

• Pittston Memorial Library, 47 Broad St., Pittston — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St. — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Wright Township Volunteer Fire Department, 477 South Main Road, Mountain Top — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.