WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge in Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic.

This action-packed extravaganza, produced by Feld Entertainment, Inc., features Disney’s Moana, Frozen, Coco and Beauty and the Beast, with other beloved Disney characters skating into Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza from Jan. 6-9, 2022.

Tickets can be purchased beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and discover one’s true identity is never out of reach.

Journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from Disney-Pixar’s Coco into the magnificent and mystical Land of the Dead and discover a vibrantly colorful performance with skeletons in a beautiful cultural celebration of family.

Beautiful production numbers invite audiences into the world of Beauty and the Beast, as Belle shows what it means to be fearless. Along with her new friends in the enchanted castle, Belle is encouraged to step outside the ordinary and find joy in the bleakest situation. As she looks beyond the harsh exterior of the Beast to reach his gentle heart, fans learn there are teachable moments in everyday life.

Through the athleticism and grace of Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella, brave heroes from Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella ignite passions to believe. Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero.

While delivering the same magical experiences guest expect from Disney On Ice, Feld Entertainment is continuing Guest Wellness Enhancements to help keep families safe at its live events. Fed Entertainment is working closely with venue partners to establish and follow COVID-19 health and safety standards in accordance with all federal, state and local guidelines.

Please monitor the venue website for health and safety policies, including face coverings and entry requirements, which are subject to change. Full details on Feld Entertainment Guest Wellness Enhancements can be found here.

Dates and times of performances:

Thursday, Jan. 6, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 7, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8. 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit — www.disneyonice.com, Ticketmaster.com or visit the NBT Bank Box Office at Mohegan Sun Arena

• Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

For more info about Disney On Ice, follow Disney On Ice social media channels: Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. Subscribe to the Disney On Ice YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce.

