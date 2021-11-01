🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Homicide suspect Kyon McDonald was soft-spoken as he testified before a Luzerne County jury Monday, saying he feared for his life when he fatally shot Tierese Owens seven times outside a Plymouth bar.

As throughout the trial before Judge David W. Lupas, video recordings of Sept. 27, 2018, inside and outside Robbie Nick’s Sports Bar was used during McDonald’s testimony.

Attorney Theron J. Solomon played a video of McDonald and his wife, Kimberly McDonald, playing pool when Owens, 33, arrives inside the bar.

Footage shows McDonald and Owens giving each other a high-five and a hug despite McDonald telling the jury he didn’t know Owens, “only to see him around.”

Solomon then got into questioning McDonald about events that led up to the shooting at 2:30 a.m.

McDonald said after the bar closed, he remained inside and learned his friend Tazelle Curtis was outside being assaulted by Luis Cruz. Cruz believed Curtis owed him $100.

Curtis knocked on the locked front door asking for McDonald’s help.

McDonald, in turn, retrieved a Taurus 9mm handgun from the bar’s bouncer, Kevin Johnson, and exited a rear door to confront Cruz out front.

“I said, ‘what’s your problem, I’ll give you the money,’” McDonald testified from the witness stand.

McDonald said Cruz replied, “It’s not about the money anymore.”

As McDonald was speaking with Cruz, footage shows Owens getting into McDonald’s face.

“He (Owens) asked me, “do you know me, I’m a big homie,’” McDonald said.

Earlier in the bar, McDonald said Owens attempted to recruit his friend, a white man, for the Crips street gang.

McDonald said Owens began threatening him and “calling his boys” down to slap him, referring to killing him.

“He’s holding onto his waist, ready to jump at me. I remember I had a gun and pulled it out. I told him ‘you’re not going to touch me.’ He (Owens) was all fueled up,” McDonald said.

The bar’s owner, Robert Nicoletti, shoved and pushed Owens away from the scene.

Footage shows Owens was away for more than two minutes before he charges at McDonald.

McDonald said he believed Owens left the scene and didn’t expect him to return.

“He (Owens) was moving at me. I heard mother (expletive) I’m going to kill you,” McDonald said noting he saw Owens reaching at his waistband.

McDonald said he fired a round that struck Owens, knocking him to the ground.

Owens rolled to his side and McDonald said he continued to reach for something when he fired a second shot, then five more shots in rapid succession.

“I felt I was in danger. He threatened my life. I never had my life threatened before,” McDonald said before he broke down in tears.

Assistant District Attorney Drew McLaughlin asked McDonald a series of questions about fleeing the scene, failing to return home to check on his children and discarding a gun.

McDonald said he continued to fear for his life believing Owens was a Crip and the Crips would retaliate against him.

Yet, McLaughlin had McDonald admit he never checked on his children and discarded the gun.

“You were the only one to pull a gun that night?” McLaughlin asked.

“Yes,” McDonald said softly.

McDonald said he didn’t realized he paused between the first and second shots.

State police Cpl. Kevin Selverian, a specialist in the use of force, testified Friday the time between the first and second shot was 2.8 seconds. Selverian said the time lapse may not be long but in the field on the use of force, “It is rather a long time.”

Testimony continues Monday afternoon.