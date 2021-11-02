Residents raise concerns about project’s impact on neighborhood

Wilkes-Barre Township zoning officer Tom Zedolik approaches council to clarify the rules of conditional use as it pertained to Bluecup Ventures’ proposed warehouse project.

Township resident Ed Collum speaks during public comment at Monday’s meeting. Collum, like a number of residents, voiced his concerns about a proposed warehouse project on 85 acres of mine-scarred land in the township.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An amendment to the township zoning ordinance that would allow for the construction of a warehouse or distribution space in an M-1 Mining district was passed on Monday night at an contentious township council meeting.

The amendment to the ordinance, along with two resolutions concerning a tax exemption for close to 85 acres of mine-scarred land, all passed by 4-1 votes, with councilwoman Katie Arnone voting no against all three items.

Bluecup Ventures LLC, represented at Monday’s meeting by developer Jeff Randolph, attorney Frank Hoegen and an engineer, requested the ordinance amendment to clarify whether or not the company would be allowed to build a roughly 973,000 square-foot warehouse on a tract of land off of State Route 309 near Allan Industries.

The vote on the amendment was preceded by a lengthy period of public comment, in which a number of township residents voiced their concerns about what effect the proposed warehouse project would have on their lives.

“At what point does Georgetown become not Georgetown anymore?” asked Ed Collum, who has lived in the township for over 40 years with his wife. “When does it become just an industrial site?”

Collum was one of many frustrated residents who brought up a number of concerns with the project, including the additional traffic in the area, noise and light issues, the impact on area wildlife and the effect that the warehouse could have on property values in the area.

“My concern is that this warehouse will make our quality of life worse,” said Cindy Dorzinski.

“If you build it, our quality of life as we know it is finished,” said another resident, one of many who left the council meeting before adjournment after the amendment to the ordinance was passed.

Before the public comment even opened up, a change was made to the original agenda: it was determined that, instead of the warehouse being considered as a permitted use under the new amendment, it would be considered a conditional use.

Essentially, according to Len Sanguedolce, who was filling in for township solicitor John Rodgers, this was a better deal for the township and its residents.

“The amendment gives the township more control, not less,” Sanguedolce said. “Under permitted use, the warehouse could be built tomorrow.

“Under conditional use, there’s a whole checklist of things that the property owners would have to provide.”

Included on this “checklist” would be traffic studies, an impact analysis and other general standards that must be kept by Bluecup in the event that the warehouse project proceeds as scheduled.

Randolph, after conferring with his attorney and with Sanguedolce, agreed to the change. After an executive session for the council to be briefed on the change, the vote went forward and the ordinance was amended, much to the dismay of many of the residents in attendance.

A slightly more brief discussion of the tax exemption sought by Bluecup followed after, and council passed resolutions to designate the plot of land in question as “deteriorated” and therefore eligible for a break under the LERTA tax abatement program, and to actually provide the exemption to Bluecup.

Randolph explained to the residents in attendance that the tax abatement would come around to benefit the township, and assured them that they would not receive any special treatment from the township.

“We’re not getting a free ride here, not at all,” Randolph said. “We have an agreement with the township to cover police and fire services, we’re not getting them at your expense.”

Sanguedolce and council president Jerry Shinal stressed multiple times throughout the meeting that the motions made on Monday night did not mean that the warehouse project had been given the green light.

“This amendment actually adds an extra step to the process,” Sanguedolce said. “This is not close to being a finished deal.”

With that in mind, as the process continues to play out, Collum, Dorzinski and countless others will be back to make sure their concerns are taken into account.

A theme was present with everyone who spoke up in the public hearing: a project of this magnitude will impact everything about the township they call home.

“I moved here in 1974, my wife grew up here, it’s a great town,” Collum said. “We’re a tight-knit community, and we like things the way they are.

“If they go ahead with this … what’s left for Georgetown?”