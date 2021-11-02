🔊 Listen to this

Approximately 62.5% of Luzerne County voters who requested mail ballots had returned them by Monday afternoon.

Mail ballots must physically be in the county election bureau by 8 p.m. on Election Day Tuesday, and postmarks do not count.

In total, 24,648 voters requested mail ballots for Tuesday’s general election. As of 4 p.m. Monday, the election bureau received 15,417 back, said county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo.

The county’s ballot drop box inside Penn Place at 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Mail voters who did not return their ballots also can bring the ballot package that had been sent to them — the ballot and both envelopes — to their polling place so they can be voided, allowing those voters to cast their ballot on the electronic ballot marking devices.

If voters requested but never received a mail ballot, they can cast a paper provisional ballot at the polls.

Provisional ballots are marked by hand and reviewed last so the county can verify a mail ballot was not also received from that voter. The details are important for provisional ballots. They must be placed in a secrecy envelope, which is then inserted in an outer envelope. Three signatures — two from the voter and one from the judge of elections — are required on the outer envelope for the vote to count.

Plymouth Township Supervisor Gale Conrad said she is concerned because voters informed her they did not receive corrected mail ballots until Monday, or the day before the election, and some of them are unable to leave their homes to drop off the ballot or vote in person.

Some may be unable or unwilling to identify someone they can entrust to serve as a designated agent to complete an official form to deliver the corrected ballot on their behalf, she said. These forms are available at vote.pa.gov.

Corrected ballots were sent to 323 township voters on Oct. 25 because the original ballot incorrectly stated one supervisor seat was open when it should have been two, county officials said. The county said the top two vote-getters still will be recognized as winners, and Joseph Yudichak and Thomas Kachurak are running unopposed.

Conrad said she hopes there are no tight races in the township or elsewhere that could have been altered by homebound township mail voters.

“I know there’s nothing anybody can do about it, but it really puts a damper on the people who can’t drive,” Conrad said.

At the polls

County polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters in line at 8 p.m. must be permitted to vote.

Voters can view a list of all polling places under the “find your polling place” link of the election department page at luzernecounty.org.

There will be 11 polling place location changes in seven municipalities, and the county sent new voter identification cards to the thousands of impacted voters.

At the polls, voters make selections on touchscreen machines and then receive a paper ballot printout to verify their choices. After reviewing this printout, voters must feed the paper into a tabulator. Voters should not leave the polling place with this paper because it must be entered into the tabulator to lock in their vote.

Those with questions or concerns about anything they encounter in the polling place should alert the judge of elections while they are inside the polling place before they cast their ballots so the judge can assess the situation and, if warranted, resolve it, officials say.

First-time voters should bring proper identification materials. A list of ID options is posted under the voter registration link at votespa.com.

Voters may call 570-825-1715 or email [email protected] for assistance or to report any issues.

Crocamo said Monday the county appears to have a sufficient number of poll workers and will use its new mass communication alert system to send a message to all judges of elections early Tuesday to determine if any need assistance or have any issues that will prevent them from opening at 7 a.m.

Election bureau workers manning the phones also have a new guide to answer frequently asked questions and forms to formally document any complaints or concerns so officials can track them and ensure they are resolved, Crocamo said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.