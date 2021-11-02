🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region Monday announced that Sherry Nealon has been named executive director of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter.

Nealon will support the mission delivery of the humanitarian organization’s programming that includes disaster relief, service to the Armed Forces, volunteering, and the collection of lifesaving blood and blood products across the chapter’s 9-county footprint.

“Sherry’s combination of skill and experience in private and public sector, paired with her prior successes here at the Red Cross position her to be a tremendous asset to the entire organization,” said Patricia Waldinger CEO, American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region. “We are excited to welcome her to the region. Her ties to the community and dedication to serving others is evident and will undoubtedly expand the reach of the Red Cross in Northeastern Pennsylvania.” Waldinger added.

Nealon, a Lackawanna County native, held the role of Executive Director as well as that of Interim Chief Development Officer at the Red Cross in 2014, going on to accept a position as Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center of NEPA, as well as Director of Team Business Development with Merrill Lynch. Most recently, Nealon served as the Northeast Regional Field Manager with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“I’m thrilled to be back, it felt like I came home when I returned to the Red Cross” Nealon shared. “I am honored to be working with an organization focused on saving lives and helping families, it’s incredibly motivating. I am anxious to get started and begin connecting with the communities we serve from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.